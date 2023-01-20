Sports

BCCI to allow five overseas players in WIPL: Details here

Jan 20, 2023

WIPL will be a five team tournament for the first three years

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will allow five overseas players in the Playing XI in the inaugural edition of the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL), as confirmed by Cricbuzz. Interestingly, IPL allows the teams to field a maximum of four foreign players in the final XI. Meanwhile, the WIPL is expected to take place between March 4-26. Here's more.

Here's what the statement reads

"The teams will have the option of fielding five foreign players as long as the fifth player is from an Associate nation," a source from a potential new WIPL franchise told Cricbuzz.

A look at the important details

BCCI has set a sum of Rs. 12 crore as a salary cap for WIPL. There will be an increment of Rs. 1.5 crore in the fund size in the subsequent four years, which will rise to Rs. 18 crore by the end of the first five-year cycle in 2027. Interestingly, there won't be any provision for the icon players in the five-team tournament.

WIPL to start as a five-team tournament

As per the reports, there will be five teams in the first three years of the Women's IPL, while the tally will expand to six teams for the last two years of the cycle.

BCCI is yet to announce WIPL dates

The dates for WIPL haven't been announced by BCCI. However, the tournament is expected to kick off on March 24. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will play host to the 22 matches across the first edition. Meanwhile, the Wankhede will be readied for the IPL, which is anticipated to start on March 31 or April 1.

What about the prize money?

The WIPL's prize money will be Rs. 10 crore for the players. As for the teams, the winning side will get Rs. 6 crore, while the runners-up will fetch Rs. 3 crore. Meanwhile, the third-placed team will garner Rs. 1 crore. As per BCCI, the entirety of the player prize money will be distributed among the players only.

BCCI sells WIPL media rights for Rs. 951 crore

Viacom18 won the Women's IPL media rights with a winning bid of Rs. 951 crore (per match value of Rs. 7.09 crore). The Network 18-owned media house will have the rights for five years (2023-27). Notably, Viacom18 also has digital rights to the men's IPL and the ongoing SA20 League in South Africa.

Most expensive women's cricket league

WIPL has become the most expensive women's cricket league in the world. Its per-match value will be Rs. 7.09 crore for the next five years. Meanwhile, the men's IPL version remains the most expensive global cricket league.

WIPL teams to be announced on January 25

The five franchises will be unveiled on January 25 after a close bidding process. The squads for the inaugural season of WIPL will be picked via a player auction. The BCCI has called for both the capped and uncapped cricketers to register online to enter the Player Auction Register. The deadline for this has been set for 5 PM IST on January 26.