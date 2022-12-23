Sports

IPL 2023 mini-auction: All you need to know

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 23, 2022, 11:16 am 4 min read

405 players have been shortlisted for the event (Source: Twitter/@IPL).

Fans and franchises are gearing up as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction is taking place on Friday. All 10 teams have already submitted their retained and released lists. Several prominent players will go under the hammer and it would be interesting to see what the final squads would look like. Here is all you need to know about the bidding event.

Time, date, and live streaming details

As mentioned above, the IPL 2023 mini-auction will take place on Friday (December 23). The auction event will take place in the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi, Kerala. The live coverage of the bidding event will get underway at 2:30 PM (IST). While Star Sports Network holds the telecast right of the event, Viacom 18 will offer live streaming on Jio Cinema.

How many players will go under the hammer?

A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas) registered for the bidding event. 405 players (273 Indian and 132 overseas) made it to the shortlisted list. Notably, only 87 positions are up for grabs, 30 of which will be filled by foreign players. All 10 franchises can spend a total of Rs. 174.3 crore combined at the auction.

Additional five crore added to the purse

Each team has received an additional amount of Rs. 5 crore to spend at this auction. This makes the team purse of Rs. 95 crore. Notably, a team can have maximum squad strength of 25 players, of which eight can be overseas signings.

Remaining purse of franchises

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs. 42.25 crore. Punjab Kings: Rs. 32.20 crore. Lucknow Supergiants: Rs. 23.35 crore. Mumbai Indians: Rs. 20.55 crore. Chennai Super Kings: Rs. 20.45 crore. Delhi Capitals: Rs. 19.45 crore. Gujarat Titans: Rs. 19.25 crore. Rajasthan Royals: Rs. 13.20 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs. 8.75 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs. 7.05 crore.

Here are the notable players

According to curtailed list, there are 19 players in the Rs. 2 crore bracket. This includes star all-rounders Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Cameron Green. As many as 11 players are there in the Rs. 1.5 crore bracket - Harry Brook, Adam Zampa, and Jason Roy. The Rs. 1 crore bracket has 20 players, including Joe Root, Mayank Agarwal, and Manish Pandey.

19 players in Rs. 2 crore bracket

Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran.

Players in Rs. 1.5 crore and Rs. 75 lakh brackets

Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Nathan Coulter-Nile. 75 lakh: Reece Topley, Wayne Parnell, Daniel Sams, Joshua Philippe, Ish Sodhi, Tom Curran, D'Arcy Short, David Payne, Carlos Brathwaite.

Players in Rs. 1 crore bracket

Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shai Hope, David Wiese.

Oldest and youngest players at the event

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar of Afghanistan is the youngest player to feature in the IPL 2023 auction list. Ghazanfar, who is 15 years old, is a right-arm off-spinner. On the other hand, veteran Indians leg-spinner Amit Mishra, 40, is the oldest player on the shortlisted list.

Accelerated auction explained

Only the first 86 players will certainly be called for auction. The rest will be part of the accelerated process. For the accelerated round, the franchises provide a list of players to be presented in the auction. The franchises will be asked to nominate a few players from 87-405 as well as those who have previously gone unsold.

What is the 'impact player' rule?

IPL 2023 will see the introduction of the 'impact player' rule. The rule will allow teams to introduce a substitute player in the middle of a match. Besides naming the playing XI ahead of a match, a team will also name four substitutes. Now among these four players, one cricketer can be brought in as a substitute before the end of the 14th over.

Who is the auctioneer?

Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer for this event. He took over from Richard Madley in 2018. During the IPL 2022 mega-auction, Edmeades, unfortunately, collapsed midway on Day 1 of the event. Charu Sharma subsequently came in as his replacement. Notably, Edmeades returned during the closing stages of the event on Day 2 for the last slot of players.

What is a silent tie-breaker?

In case, two franchises exhaust their entire purse while going after a player and are tied, each franchise can submit a final close bid and the one with the higher amount will sign the player. The extra amount spent out of purse will be submitted.