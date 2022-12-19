Sports

Rehan Ahmed becomes youngest ever with fifer on Test debut

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 19, 2022, 06:36 pm 2 min read

Rehan Ahmed broke the record of Pat Cummins (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed decimated the Pakistan batting line-up with a scintillating five-wicket haul in the second innings. He is now the youngest ever to take a fifer on Test debut, breaking the record of Australia's Pat Cummins. Rehan, 18, attained the feat on Day 3 of the 3rd Test in Karachi. He helped England bowl out Pakistan for 216. Here are the stats.

Rehan breaks this record

At 18 years and 126 days, Rehan is now the youngest man in Test history to take a five-wicket haul on debut. The leg-spinner broke the record of Cummins, who took 6/79 against South Africa in November 2011. Meanwhile, Rehan recorded figures worth 5/48 in 14.5 overs. He also got rid of Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the innings.

Another feat for Rehan

Rehan took two wickets in the first innings as well, having conceded 89 runs. The youngster recorded match figures of 7/137, the best by an England spinner on Test debut since Peter Such (8/145 vs Australia in 1993).

53rd England bowler with Test fifer on debut

Rehan has become the 53rd England bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut. His teammate Will Jacks had reached this landmark in the series opener in Rawalpindi. He claimed a six-for in Pakistan's first innings in that match.

A historic debut!

Rehan had become the youngest-ever man to make his Test debut for England. He overcome Brian Close's record, who was picked for a Test against New Zealand in 1949, at 18 years and 149 days. Rehan was 18 years and 126 days at the start of the ongoing third Test match. Notably, he had just three First-Class matches under his belt.

Rehan's journey to the top

The 2021 Royal London Cup marked Rehan's debut in professional cricket for Leicestershire. While he took five wickets in seven games, he averaged 44.50 with the bat. Rehan finished the Under-19 World Cup as England's second-highest wicket-taker. The Brits finished as runners-up, having lost to India in the finals. Earlier this year, Rehan scored his maiden First-Class century and recorded a fifer against Derbyshire.

3rd Test: The summary of Day 3

England are closing in on a sensational win in the third Test. Day 3 of the match saw Pakistan resume on 21/0 before folding for 216. Rehan Ahmed (5/48) scripted history to stand out for England. In response, England openers brought in their 'Bazball' approach, tormenting the hosts. England finished on 112/2 at stumps, with Ben Duckett returning unbeaten on 50.