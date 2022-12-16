Sports

Australia vs South Africa, Tests: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 16, 2022, 11:47 am 3 min read

Australia are leading the WTC standings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia are gearing up to host South Africa in an all-important three-Test series, starting December 17. The Aussies are coming off a 2-0 win over West Indies in the recently-concluded Test series. They would be determined to replicate their heroics. Meanwhile, the Proteas side also boasts some prominent names in the ranks. Here's the statistical preview of the series.

How the two sides have fared in this WTC cycle?

This series can have a significant impact on the ICC World Test Championship table. Australia are currently leading the WTC rankings with a PCT of 75. They have eight wins, one defeat, and three draws in this cycle. SA (60 %) are occupying the second place. They have six wins and four defeats. The top two sides will qualify for the WTC championship final.

Here is the head-to-head record

Australia firmly dominate SA as far as the head-to-head record in Tests is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 98 matches, with the Aussies winning 52 of them. While the African side emerged winners 26 times, the remaining 20 games were drawn. The two teams last met in the format in 2018. SA rooted the Aussies 3-1 in a four-match series at home.

South Africa's Test record in Australia

South Africa have won just 10 out of 41 Tests against the Aussies Down Under. While Australia crossed the line in 21 games, 10 games ended in a draw. Notably, SA have won their last three Test series on Australian soil. They would be determined to replicate their heroics. Meanwhile, Australia boast five Test series wins over SA at home.

Who are the in-form players?

Marnus Labuschagne, the top-ranked Test batter, scored 502 runs in two games in the WI series. Nathan Lyon's tally of 39 wickets in nine Tests is the second-most by a bowler in 2022. For SA, Kagiso Rabada is leading the wicket-taking chart this year with 37 scalps in seven games. With 549 runs in nine Tests, Dean Elgar is SA's leading run-getter in 2022.

Approaching milestones for Australian players

David Warner is 81 away from becoming the eighth Aussie to complete 8,000 Test runs. Mitchell Starc needs four scalps to complete 300 Test wickets. He also requires 20 scalps to complete 600 international wickets. Usman Khawaja is 47 shy of completing 4,000 Test runs. Josh Hazlewood is 17 short of becoming the 10th Aussie to complete 400 international wickets.

Approaching milestones for South African players

Dean Elgar requires just 29 runs to complete 5,000 runs in Test cricket. Rassie van der Dussen needs 100 runs to complete 1,000 runs in the longest format. Rabada is a couple of wickets shy of completing 450 international wickets. Lungi Ngidi is one shy of completing 50 Test wickets. Temba Bavuma is 23 runs away from completing 4,000 runs at the highest level.