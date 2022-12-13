Sports

BAN vs IND, 1st Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 13, 2022, 11:23 am 3 min read

The first Test will commence on December 14 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After squaring off in a high-voltage T20I series, Bangladesh and India will lock horns in a two-match Test series, starting December 14. The visitors would be raring to avenge their defeat in T20Is. Meanwhile, Bangladesh would want to clinch another series at home. However, beating India in Tests won't be a cakewalk for them. Notably, Chattogram will host the series opener.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host this affair. Teams batting first have won eight of 22 Tests played here. The track is known to be fruitful for both batters and bowlers, with the average first-innings score being 371. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (9:00 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

A look at the Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Anamul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two teams have locked horns in 11 Tests, with India winning nine of them. Two of them ended in a draw (both in Bangladesh). Notably, India have won their last three Tests against Bangladesh. India thrashed Bangladesh in the 2019 Day/Night Test at the Eden Gardens. India won both Tests in that series by an innings.

Kohli averages 78.40 against Bangladesh

Indian batter Virat Kohli averages 78.40 against Bangladesh in Test cricket. The star batter has racked up 392 runs from four Tests with the best score of 204. The tally includes two centuries, the last of which came in the Eden Gardens Test (Day/Night). He became the first-ever Indian batter to have scored a century in the pink-ball Test.

Pujara, Ashwin eye these milestones

Indian top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara is 208 away from completing 7,000 runs in Test cricket. He will become just the eighth Indian batter with this feat in the format. Besides, Ravichandran Ashwin eyes the 450-wicket mark in Tests. He will be the first Indian off-spinner to have attained this feat. Overall, among Indian spinners, Anil Kumble leads the wickets tally (619).

Rahul to lead in place of Rohit

KL Rahul will lead India in the first Test in place of Rohit Sharma, who injured his thumb. Rishabh Pant, who was released ahead of the three-match ODI series, makes a return to the Test squad. On the other hand, the availability of Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is yet to be ascertained. He is yet to fully recover from his back injury.

A look at top Fantasy picks

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli (captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Litton Das, Shubman Gill, Shakib Al Hasan (vice-captain), R Ashwin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Umesh Yadav, Taijul Islam, Mohammed Siraj. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Mushfiqr Rahim, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Litton Das, Shubman Gill, Shakib Al Hasan (vice-captain), R Ashwin (captain), Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain.