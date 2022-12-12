Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur registers 50th win as captain in WT20Is: Stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 12, 2022, 09:21 pm 2 min read

Harmanpreet has the most wins as Indian captain in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

Harmanpreet Kaur now holds the record for most wins as Indian captain in T20Is. She unlocked the feat in the second of five-match T20Is against Australia Women on December 11. Harmanpreet has beaten the likes of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in this regard. She also has the second-most wins as captain in WT20Is. We decode her stats as Indian captain.

Why does this story matter?

Harmanpreet was India's stand-in captain for an injured Mithali Raj in the 2012 Women's Asia Cup T20 final. She shone in her maiden assignment, helping INDW win their fifth title in the tournament. Harmanpreet hasn't looked back ever since. Earlier this year, Harmanpreet-led India won silver in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, followed by a record seventh title in the Women's Asia Cup T20.

Second-most wins in WT20Is

As per ESPNcricinfo, Harmanpreet (50) has the second-most wins as captain in WT20Is. Australia's Meg Lanning and former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards share the record (68). Harmanpreet has featured in 84 matches as captain in WT20Is, only behind Edwards (93) and Lanning (92). Harmanpreet (139) also has the joint-most appearances as a player in WT20Is. She shares this record with New Zealand's Suzie Bates.

50 wins as Indian captain in T20Is

Harmanpreet boasts a 50-31 win-loss record across 84 matches since her maiden assignment as captain in 2012 (NR: 3). As stated, she has become the first Indian captain to register 50 wins in the format. T20 World Cup-winning skipper Dhoni (42) ranks second, with current Indian captain Rohit (39) following suit.

Harmanpreet's performance as captain (T20Is)

Harmanpreet is the fourth-highest run-getter in WT20Is as captain. She has smashed 1,806 runs in 84 matches, averaging a healthy 30.10. She has a hundred to her name (103 vs NZ) besides six fifties. Only Edwards (2,529), Lanning (2,425), and Bates (2,006) have scored more runs than the former while leading in WT20Is.

How did the second T20I pan out?

India Women conceded 187/1 after opting to bowl. Alyssa Healy (25) departed after a hostile start before Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath took over. The duo fetched an unbeaten 158-run stand to put the visitors on top. INDW lost a bit of momentum in the middle overs but earned themselves a Super Over. Renuka Singh defended 21 runs, helping INDW level the series 1-1.