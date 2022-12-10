Sports

PAK vs ENG, Jack Leach completes 100 Test wickets: Stats

PAK vs ENG, Jack Leach completes 100 Test wickets: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 10, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

Leach scalped a four-fer in the contest (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach has completed 100 wickets in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone against Pakistan in the ongoing second Test. Leach, who has been England's lead spinner in Tests lately, took 30 Tests to get the feat. He became the 49th England bowler and 13th left-arm spinner from the nation to complete 100 Test wickets. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Leach has been England's lead spinner in Tests in the last few years.

While his record at home is decent, the bowler has been a force to reckon with in Asian conditions.

He recorded a four-fer in Pakistan's first innings and returned with figures of 4/98 in 27 overs (7 maidens).

Notably, he is England's only specialist spinner in the ongoing contest.

A look at his career

Leach made his Test debut against New Zealand in March 2018. Though he couldn't stamp his authority straightaway, he eventually became a vital part of the Test team. Overall, he now owns 102 Test wickets at 33.74. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls and a match 10-wicket haul. He also has a half-century under his belt, 92 vs Ireland in 2019.

Most successful left-arm spinner

Meanwhile, Leach's tally of 102 scalps is the highest for a left-arm spinner in Tests since his debut in the format. No other bowler in this category has taken 100 or more wickets in this period. Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (92) holds the second place.

74 away scalps for Leach

In two matches versus Pakistan, Leach has claimed seven scalps at an average of 49.14. Moreover, in away matches (home of opposition) in the format. the left-arm spinner has claimed 74 scalps at 34.14.

How has the match proceeded?

Half-centuries from Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) powered England to 281 in the first innings. Debutant leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed a seven-wicket haul on debut, 7/114. In reply, Pakistan looked in command at 142/2. Skipper Babar Azam (75) and Saud Shakeel (63) scored fifties. However, Leach's spell inflicted a batting collapse as Pakistan got bundled out for 202.