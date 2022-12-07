Sports

Bangladesh beat India in 2nd ODI, claim historic series win

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 07, 2022, 07:53 pm 4 min read

Bangladesh won by five runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Bangladesh beat India in the 2nd ODI in Dhaka to clinch the three-match series. The hosts successfully defended 271, winning by five runs. A captain's knock from injured Rohit Sharma (51*) went in vain. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel slammed half-centuries. Earlier, ton-up Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh recover from a collapse. Bangladesh have registered their second-ever ODI series win over India.

How did the match pan out?

Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Umran Malik ran through the Bangladesh batting line-up. However, Mehidy and Mahmudullah staged a terrific fightback. A 148-run partnership helped Bangladesh recover from 69/6. Mehidy slammed his maiden ODI ton in the final over. India had a similar start (4/65) before Iyer and Axar made a turnaround. A bruised Rohit slammed a fifty but to no avail.

Maiden ODI century for Mehidy

Mehidy, who powered Bangladesh's innings, was watchful at the start. He launched a counter-attack in the last five overs. The right-handed batter slammed his maiden century in ODIs in the final over. Mehidy has become just the second player to have slammed an ODI ton batting at number eight or lower. He finished with an unbeaten 100 off 83 balls (8 fours, 4 sixes).

Another feat for Mehidy

Mehidy now has the joint-highest score by a player batting at number eight or lower in ODI cricket. He emulated the feat achieved by Ireland's Simi Singh. The latter slammed an unbeaten 100 against South Africa in Dublin last year.

An important knock from Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah brought up his 27th fifty in ODIs. He scored an important 77 off 96 balls, a knock laced with seven boundaries. The veteran fell prey to Umran in the 47th over. The right-handed batter enhanced his tally to 4,859 runs in 214 ODIs at 35.73. Besides 27 fifties, Mahmudullah also has three tons under his belt.

A record-breaking partnership for Bangladesh

Mehidy and Mahmudullah registered the second-highest seventh-wicket ODI partnership for Bangladesh. They broke the record of Imrul Kayes and Mohammad Saifuddin, who shared a 127-run stand against Zimbabwe in 2018. Notably, Mehidy was also involved in Bangladesh's highest seventh-wicket ODI stand (174* with Afif Hossain). Mehidy and Mahmudullah also have the highest partnership (148) for any wicket against India in ODI cricket.

Shakib registers this rare double!

Shakib Al Hasan, who took a five-wicket haul in the series opener, struggled with the bat in the 2nd ODI. A couple of bouncers from Umran struck him. Sundar dismissed Shakib for just 8(21). However, Shakib unlocked a massive achievement in ODI cricket. He has become the first all-rounder to complete 3,000 runs and 150 wickets in home ODIs.

Third-most ODI runs for Bangladesh at home

Shakib is the third Bangladesh batter to have completed 3,000 ODI runs in home conditions. He is only behind Tamim Iqbal (3,841) and Mushfiqur Rahim (3,473) in this regard. Mahmudullah follows Shakib (3,006) with 2,207 runs. Overall too, Shakib is the third-highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in ODI cricket. In a career spanning over a decade, he has compiled 6,792 runs at 37.52.

Most ODI runs for India in 2022

Despite his short-ball weakness, Iyer continues his exploits in ODI cricket. He steadied India's ship after they were in a spot of bother. Iyer raced to his 14th half-century in ODI cricket. He departed for a well-made 82 off 102 balls (6 fours, 3 sixes). Iyer is now India's leading run-scorer in ODI cricket this year (721). He surpassed Shikhar Dhawan (685).

Axar slams his second ODI fifty

Iyer shared a century stand with Axar, putting India in the driving seat. The latter was vigilant initially but accelerated once Iyer departed. Axar slammed his second half-century in ODI cricket. He finished with 56(56), a knock studded with 2 fours and 3 sixes.

Bangladesh claim a historic series win

Bangladesh have scripted history, having clinched just their second ODI series against India. It is their second back-to-back series win in the format against India. Bangladesh defeated India 2-1 in 2015 at home. Notably, India have lost four of their last five ODIs in Bangladesh. Moreover, Bangladesh have not lost an ODI series at home since October 2016.