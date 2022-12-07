Sports

BWF World Tour Finals: HS Prannoy suffers an opening-round defeat

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy failed to get off to a winning start

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy failed to get off to a winning start at the BWF World Tour Finals. He suffered a defeat versus an in-form Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the opening match in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Prannoy put up a stern fight against the 21-year-old Japanese but it was not enough as he lost in 3 games. Here's more.

Prannoy loses 11-21, 21-9, 17-21

Placed in Group A, World No. 12 Prannoy, showed superb recovery after the opening game loss. He kept fighting in the decider before three unforced errors at the death saw him lose 11-21, 21-9, 17-21 to Naraoka in an hour long contest. Notably, it was his second defeat to the Japanese, having suffered a loss in their only meeting in Singapore Open in July.