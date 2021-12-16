Sports PV Sindhu reaches quarter-finals of World Championships

PV Sindhu reaches quarter-finals of World Championships

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 16, 2021, 06:51 pm

PV Sindhu defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong in 48 minutes

PV Sindhu progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2021 BWF World Championships in Huelva by defeating Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the round of 16. The ace India shuttler defeated her Thai opponent in straight sets 21-14, 21-18 in a game that lasted for 48 minutes. With this victory, Sindhu had extended her head-to-head lead against Chochuwong to 5-3.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Sindhu is the only Indian shuttler to win the World Badminton Championships. She achieved this feat during the 2019 WBC in Basel. Sindhu is the defending champion as the previous edition of the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 shutdown. With this win, Sindhu has kept her record of reaching the quarters of WBC in every edition (7) she has played.

1st game Sindhu won the first game 21-14 versus Chochuwong

Sindhu will next take on Tai Tzu in quarters

Sindhu started the match in impeccable fashion by taking a 5-1 lead. Chochuwong fought back and reduced the margin to 4-5. Sindhu won the next few points to make it 7-4 before the ninth seed leveled the score. Sindhu won the next five points on the trot to take a 14-9 lead. After that, she did not look back as won the game 21-14.

2nd game Sindhu won second game 21-18 vs Chochuwong

Sindhu started her second game on a winning note as well by collecting the first three points. Chochuwong rose to the challenge by winning the next four games to make it 3-4. Sindhu won the next four points to once again extend her lead by three points - 7-4. And, after that, there was no going back as she finished the game 21-18.

Next Sindhu to face nemesis Tai Tzu Ying in quarters

The five-time World Champion medalist will next take on her arch-nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the next round. The top seed and world number one confirmed her qualification in quarters by defeating Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-10, 19-21, 21-11.

Information Sindhu's journey in the ongoing tourney

Sindhu started her BWF World Championships campaign with a bye in the first round. In the round of 32, she registered a commanding 21-7, 21-9 win over Martina Repiska of Slovakia. In the round of 16, she bested Chochuwong 21-14, 21-18.