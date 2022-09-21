Sports

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Presenting India's 15-member squad and schedule

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 21, 2022, 01:00 pm 2 min read

Harman will lead India Women (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

The Indian women's cricket team squad for the Asia Cup 2022 has been announced. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member side. Meanwhile, the likes of Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia and Simran Dil Bahadur have been named as stand-by players. India will open their campaign versus Sri Lanka Women on October 1. India will also take on rivals Pakistan on October 7. Here's more.

Details 7 sides in a round robin format

The Women's Asia Cup 2022 has seven teams in a round robin format where they play six games each. The top four sides will qualify for the semis. The semi-finals will be played on October 13 and the finale on October 15. The Women's Asia Cup has been played in the 20-over format since 2012.

Schedule A look at schedule of India Women

India Women will start their campaign versus Sri Lanka on October 1. India will then be taking on Malaysia Women on October 3 before facing the UAE on October 4. After facing Pakistan on October 7, they will face Bangladesh Women (October 8). On October 10, the Indian women's cricket team will face Thailand Women.

Do you know? A look at the squad of India Women

India's squad for Women's Asia Cup 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire