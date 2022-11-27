Sports

Australia vs West Indies, Tests: Here is the statistical preview

Australia vs West Indies, Tests: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 27, 2022, 11:47 am 3 min read

Australia are leading the WTC standings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia are gearing up to host West Indies in a two-match Test series, starting November 30. Perth and Adelaide will host the two games. The series is a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. While Pat Cummins will lead the Aussies, Kraigg Brathwaite has the command of the Caribbean team. Here is the statistical preview of the series.

How the two sides have fared in this WTC cycle?

Australia are currently leading the WTC rankings with a PCT of 70. They have six wins, one defeat, and three draws in this cycle. West Indies (50 %) are reeling at sixth place. They have four wins, three defeats, and two draws. The top two sides will qualify for the WTC championship final, which takes place next year.

Here is the head-to-head record

Australia firmly dominate WI as far as the head-to-head record in Tests is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 116 matches, with the Aussies winning 58 of them. While the Caribbean side emerged winners 32 times, the remaining 25 games were drawn. The two teams last met in the format in 2016. Australia rooted WI 2-0 in a three-match series at home.

West Indies' Test record in Australia

West Indies have won just 18 out of 66 Tests against the Aussies Down Under. While Australia crossed the line in 37 games, 10 games ended in a draw. The two sides also played out a tie in 1960. West Indies last won a Test match on Australian soil way back in 1997. Overall, WI haven't defeated the Aussies in Tests since 2003.

Steve Smith's sensational run vs WI

Australia's vice-captain Steve Smith has been sensational against West Indies in the longest format. He boasts 497 runs in five Tests against them at an astonishing average of 165.66. The tally includes two tons and as many half-centuries with his highest score being 199.

Who are the in-form players?

Nathan Lyon's tally of 27 wickets in seven Tests is the most by an Aussie in 2022. For WI, Alzarri Joseph is leading the wicket-taking chart with 22 scalps in five games. Usman Khawaja is leading the run-scoring chart for Australia this year, having scored 888 runs in seven games. With 491 runs in five Tests, Kraigg Brathwaite is WI's leading run-getter in 2022.

Approaching milestones for Australian players

David Warner is 183 away from becoming the eighth Aussie to complete 8,000 Test runs. Travis Head requires 231 to complete 4,000 runs in international cricket. Pat Cummins is just one away from completing 200 Test wickets. Nathan Lyon needs 12 to become the eighth bowler to complete 450 Test wickets. He will become the third Aussie to get the milestone.

Approaching milestones for WI players

Brathwaite requires 107 to become the 13th WI batter with 5,000 Test runs. Jason Holder is eight scalps away from completing 150 Test wickets. He is also four away from completing 350 international wickets. Roston Chase needs 21 to complete 100 Test wickets. Nkrumah Bonner is 213 away from completing 1,000 runs in the longest format.