Pakistan vs England: Mohammad Rizwan completes 5,000 international runs

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 05, 2022, 04:40 pm 2 min read

Rizwan got to the landmark on Day 5 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan has completed 5,000 runs in international cricket. The star player reached the landmark on Day 5 of the 1st Test against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Rizwan also touched the 1,300-run mark in Test cricket. He also has over 1,000 runs in ODI and T20I cricket. The Pakistan batter scored 29 and 46 in the 1st Test.

Why does this story matter?

Rizwan has been enjoying a rich vein of form lately.

He has crossed the 50-run mark on several occasions in the shortest format.

Riding on another balanced knock by him, Pakistan sailed through the first session.

However, Rizwan failed to capitalize upon his starts in both innings.

Nevertheless, he has unlocked a massive achievement in international cricket.

28th Pakistan player with this feat

Rizwan has become the 28th Pakistani player to score 5,000 runs across formats. He attained the feat in the second session of the final day. The right-handed batter racked up 46 off 92 deliveries, a knock laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes. He added 87 runs along with Azhar Ali in the run-chase. James Anderson dismissed Rizwan in the post-lunch session.

A look at Rizwan's Test career

Rizwan made his Test debut in 2016 against New Zealand in Hamilton. The 30-year-old made sporadic appearances for Pakistan until he replaced former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Rizwan has slammed 1,307 runs from 25 Tests at an average of 40.84 so far. The tally includes two tons and seven half-centuries. His highest Test score of 115* came against South Africa.

His record in white-ball cricket

Rizwan has been a star performer for Pakistan in T20I cricket. He is their second-highest run-scorer in the format, having scored 2,635 of them from 80 matches at a remarkable average of 48.79. Rizwan has a ton and 23 fifties in T20Is. Meanwhile, the dashing batter owns 1,065 runs in 49 ODIs at an average of 29.58.

How did the 1st Test pan out?

England beat Pakistan to take a 1-0 lead. Centuries from four England batters helped the visitors amass 657. In reply, Pakistan hoarded 579/10, with Babar Azam notching a ton. England's Will Jacks took 6/161. Joe Root and Harry Brook's fiery half-centuries piloted England to 264/7d, setting a 343-run target for Pakistan. Ollie Robinson and James Anderson shone on Day 5 to seize the duel.