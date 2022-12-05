Sports

Who is Lance Morris, rated the quickest bowler in Australia?

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 05, 2022, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Morris is presently the leading wicket-taker of the 2022/23 Sheffield Shield season

Western Australia pacer Lance Morris has received his maiden Test call-up for the second game against West Indies scheduled in Adelaide. The 24-year-old, deemed the fastest bowler in Australia, has been on a roll in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season. He is presently the leading wicket-taker of the season. Known as 'The Wild Thing', Morris could be a terrific addition to the Australian side.

Why does this story matter?

Morris has been included in Australia's Test squad as a replacement for captain Pat Cummins.

The latter struggled to bowl in the second innings (Perth Test) due to a quad injury.

Although pacer Scott Boland is already in the reserves, Morris' pace could work in his favor.

The former has not featured for Australia since impressing in the Ashes last year.

Morris owns 59 First-Class wickets

Morris, 24, burst on to domestic circuit in 2020. The right-arm seamer made his First-Class debut for Western Australia against South Australia at the Sheffield Shield. He has taken 59 wickets from 18 FC matches at an average of 25.08. The tally includes 5 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers. Morris has also played five List A and 13 T20 games.

Morris has raw pace

New South Wales captain Kurtis Patterson believes Morris is "probably the quickest I have faced in my Shield career". According to the former, Morris is "number one in terms of consistent pace". Morris himself feels that he can bowl at 150 KPH consistently. He wants to improve and continue to bowl fast because "it is a lot of fun".

Highest wicket-taker of Sheffield Shield 2022/23

Earlier this year, Western Australia claimed their first Sheffield Shield title in 23 years. Morris starred in their win with 20 wickets at an average of 27.05. He finished as WA's third-highest wicket-taker in that campaign. In the ongoing season, Morris leads the overall wickets tally, having taken 27 of them at 18.40. The tally includes his career-best match haul of 9/82.

Will Morris make his international debut?

As stated, Morris has been added to the squad as a replacement for Cummins. However, reserve bowler Boland will likely get preference. Australia lead the two-Test series against West Indies after winning the 1st Test in Perth. The final Test, a Day/Night affair, will be held at the Adelaide Oval (December 8-12). Morris could be even more lethal with the pink ball.

Morris has been among wickets

Morris has not returned wicketless in any of his last 10 professional matches. His figures read 2/61 & 3/22, 4/93 & 3/52, 1/53 & 4/26, 2/56, 1/108, 2/23, 5/36 & 4/46, 1/56, 2/67, and 1/31 & 4/55.