Viacom18 wins Women's IPL media rights: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 16, 2023, 12:49 pm 3 min read

Viacom18 also has digital rights to the men's IPL and the ongoing SA20 League in South Africa

In a major development, Viacom18 has won the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights with a winning bid of Rs. 951 crore (per match value of Rs. 7.09 crore). The Network 18-owned media house will have the rights for five years (2023-27). Notably, Viacom18 also has digital rights to the men's IPL and the ongoing SA20 League in South Africa.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirms the news

Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women’s @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women’s Cricket 🙏🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 16, 2023

A look at the key details

According to ESPNcricinfo, Indian broadcasters, Disney Star, Viacom18, Sony, and Zee, were in the fray for bagging the media rights. Notably, the BCCI adopted a closed-bid auction method for the day-long event. It is understood that the WIPL media rights comprise three categories - linear (TV), digital and combined (TV and digital). Meanwhile, the rights were sold globally, including in India.

Men's IPL media rights (2023-27): Star India bagged TV rights

In June 2022, Star India bagged the telecast rights (India) for the 2023-2027 men's IPL cycle with a winning bid of Rs. 23,575 crore. Meanwhile, Viacom18 claimed the digital rights of the same with a winning bid of Rs. 23,758 crore.

Most expensive women's cricket league

WIPL has become the most expensive women's cricket league in the world. Its per-match value will be Rs. 7.09 crore for the next five years. Meanwhile, the men's IPL version remains the most expensive global cricket league.

January 26 deadline for WIPL player auction registration

The squads for the inaugural season of the Women's IPL or 2023 Women's T20 League will be picked via a player auction. As per Cricbuzz, the BCCI has called for both the capped and uncapped cricketers to register online to enter the Player Auction Register. The deadline for this has been set for 5 PM IST on January 26.

Details about the teams and bidding

As per ESPNcricinfo, the owners of men's IPL sides, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Titans have submitted bids for the inaugural women's IPL edition. The deadline to submit the technical bids for evaluation is January 23. Notably, the teams could be owned for 10 years (2023-32).

WIPL to be played in Maharashtra

According to the "guidance notes" for the auction registration system shared by the BCCI with the state associations, the auction will be held in February, and the inaugural WIPL edition will be played in March. It has been learned that the tentative date for the auction is February 11, while the WIPL is set to be played in Maharashtra from March 6 to 26.