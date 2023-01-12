Sports

PAK vs NZ, Ish Sodhi completes 50 ODI wickets: Stats

PAK vs NZ, Ish Sodhi completes 50 ODI wickets: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 12, 2023, 12:20 pm 2 min read

Sodhi returned with 2/38 in eight overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi delivered a remarkable spell in the second ODI versus Pakistan. He returned with 2/38 in eight overs as the Kiwis recorded a series-leveling 79-run win. During the course of the contest, Sodhi also completed 50 wickets in the format. He accomplished the milestone in his 38th appearance. Here we look at the leggie's stats in ODIs.

A stellar spell from Sodhi

Batting first at Karachi's National Stadium, New Zealand got bundled out for 261 and Pakistan seemed on command. However, the visitors produced a clinical bowling performance as the Men in Green were folded for 182. Sodhi took the decisive wicket of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who scored a valiant 114-ball 79. Haris Rauf (0) was Sodhi's other victim in the contest.

Sodhi races to 50 ODI wickets

Sodhi became the 32nd New Zealand bowler to complete 50 wickets in the format. Among spinners, only Nathan McCullum (63), Mitchell Santner (88), and Daniel Vettori (297) are the only other Kiwis with 50 or more ODI wickets. His strike rate and economy rate read 37.5 and 5.44, respectively. Meanwhile, Sodhi owns a four-wicket haul in the format as his best figures read 4/58.

Third Kiwi bowler to accomplish this feat

Sodhi, who also owns 54 Test and 111 T20I wickets, became the third NZ bowler to take at least 50 wickets in each of the three formats. He joins Trent Boult and Tim Southee. Sodhi's tally of 215 international wickets is the third-most for a Kiwi spinner. Vettori (696) and Santner (218) are the only other NZ spinners with over 200 international wickets.

The summary of 2nd ODI

NZ lost Finn Allen in the first over itself after they elected to bat. Kane Williamson (85), along with Devon Conway (101), took the Black Caps past the 180-run mark. NZ, who were 183/1 at one stage, suffered a collapse. Mohammad Nawaz took four wickets. Babar Azam (79) was the lone warrior for Pakistan. Besides Sodhi, Southee also dismissed two batters.