Sports

Jasprit Bumrah to miss Sri Lanka ODIs: Here's why

Jasprit Bumrah to miss Sri Lanka ODIs: Here's why

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 09, 2023, 02:38 pm 3 min read

Bumrah has been out of action due to a back injury

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting January 10. According to a Cricbuzz report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources stated that Bumrah won't be rushed into action immediately. The senior pacer has been away from international cricket due to a back injury. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Bumrah has been out of action since September last year owing to a back injury. India missed his services in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

Earlier this month, the right-arm pacer was added to India's squad for the three-ODI series versus Sri Lanka at home﻿.

It is understood that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) staff has recommended giving Bumrah some more time.

Bumrah wasn't named in the initial squad

Bumrah missed several series and tournaments, including the T20 WC, where India got knocked out in the semi-final. India even lost the away ODI series (2-1) versus Bangladesh last month. It is worth noting that Bumrah wasn't named in India's initial squad for the SL ODIs. The BCCI confirmed his inclusion after the pacer was declared fit by the NCA.

Bumrah could feature in the NZ series

While the BCCI hasn't officially taken a call on Bumrah, it is understood that the NCA has advised the team management to keep Bumrah out of action for now. As per the sources, Bumrah could feature in the forthcoming series against New Zealand, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The home leg against NZ will commence on January 18.

How Bumrah has fared in ODIs so far

Bumrah, who made his ODI debut in 2016, has been nothing but sensational in the format. He currently owns 121 wickets in 72 games, with his economy rate being 4.64. The right-arm speedster has scalped a couple of five-wicket hauls in ODIs. One of them was recorded versus Sri Lanka in 2017 (5/27). Overall, Bumrah has 22 wickets in 10 ODIs against SL.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

Nine ODIs before WC

It must be noted that India will play nine ODIs before the ICC ODI World Cup later this year. The fact that Bumrah was included in the ODI squad and not in T20Is indicates the urgency to play key players regularly in the format. Notably, India are the hosts of the tournament and would be determined to get the glory.