Sports

Abhimanyu Easwaran slams Ranji ton on ground named after him

Abhimanyu Easwaran slams Ranji ton on ground named after him

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 03, 2023, 04:53 pm 2 min read

Abhimanyu Easwaran has over 5,850 FC runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic)

Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran brought up a magnificent ton on a ground named after him. The right-handed batter accomplished the milestone versus Uttarakhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy game at Dehradun's Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Stadium. The stadium is owned by Abhimanyu's father RP Easwaran. The Bengal star has certainly made the occasion even more special. Here are further details.

History of the venue

RP Easwaran, in 2005, bought land in Dehradun to build the cricket stadium. As the RP-owned company that runs the stadium is Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, the venue was named the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Stadium. Abhimanyu, who is playing his first FC game at the venue, played a lot of cricket growing up here. He, hence, was excited ahead of the contest.

What did Easwaran say ahead of the game?

"It is a proud moment for me to play a Ranji game at a ground where I have learned all my cricket as a young boy," Abhimanyu told PTI. "This is a result of his [RP's] love and hard work and it is always a great feeling, but once you are on the field, the focus is on winning the game for Bengal."

A look at his First-Class numbers

Abhimanyu, who made his First-class debut in 2013, has piled up a truckload of runs for Bengal in the domestic circuit. He owns over 5,850 runs in the format in 80 games, with his average being over 46. While the 27-year-old has 20 tons under his belt, he has also smashed 23 half-centuries. 233 reads his highest score in the format.

Abhimanyu was a standby player for the 2021 WTC final

It is worth noting that Abhimanyu was among the four Indian stand-by players who toured the UK for the ICC World Test Championship final and England Test series in 2021. The budding batter joined Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Arzan Nagwaswalla on the tour.

Fourth successive FC ton

Abhimanyu recently led India A during their two-match red-ball tour against Bangladesh A. He registered scores of 141 and 157 in front of a potent bowling attack that included Test players. In his first Ranji Trophy assignment this season, the batter scored 170 versus Nagaland. Hence, the ton versus Uttarakhand is Easwaran's fourth successive 100-plus score in the format.