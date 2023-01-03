Sports

Premier League, Brentford register historic 3-1 win over Liverpool: Stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 03, 2023, 04:34 pm 2 min read

Brentford have moved to the seventh spot in PL 2022-23 standings (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Brentford overpowered Liverpool 3-1 to script history on matchday 19 of the Premier League 2022-23. It was their maiden win over the Reds since 1938. Ibrahima Konate's own goal put the Bees 1-0 up. Yoane Wissa nodded home to double the lead for the hosts. Liverpool pulled one back through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain post-half-time. Bryan Mbeumo's 84th-minute finish off a counter-attack completed the 3-1 rout.

How did the match pan out?

In what was a riveting first half, Konate scored an own goal at a corner, while Liverpool escaped two more goals from set pieces due to VAR. Wissa then doubled the lead from Mathias Jensen's cross to put Brentford in charge at half-time. Oxlade-Chamberlain's header reduced the deficit, but Brentford fetched their third goal six minutes from time to gain valuable three points.

Notable records scripted by Brentford

As per Opta, Brentford haven't lost a PL game in which they have opened the scoring (W15 D4). Brentford ended a nine-match winless run against Liverpool in all competitions (D2 L7). The concluded game was their first win over Liverpool since November 1938. The Bees are unbeaten in six games, which is their best run in the top-flight for more than 80 years.

20 PL goals for Oxlade-Chamberlain

As per Opta, Oxlade-Chamberlain has become the eighth player to score on his 100th PL appearance for Liverpool and the first since Mohamed Salah in March 2020. Two of his last three Premier League goals have been headers after none of his first 17 goals in the competition came in the same manner. He netted his maiden goal in PL 2022-23 and 20th overall.

Unwanted record for Liverpool

Liverpool have lost each of their last 21 Premier League games in which they have been two-plus goals behind at half-time since a 3-2 win against Manchester City in October 2008.

A look at the PL 2022-23 standings

Liverpool (28 points) are placed sixth in the PL standings (W8 D4 L5). Brentford (26) trail them at the seventh spot, having secured their sixth win in the competition (D8 L4). Arsenal (43) and Manchester City (36) occupy the first and second spots, respectively.