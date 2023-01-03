Sports

NZ's Matt Henry scores his third Test fifty: Key stats

NZ's Matt Henry scores his third Test fifty: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 03, 2023, 04:27 pm 2 min read

Matt Henry remained unbeaten on 68 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Kiwi bowler Matt Henry stunned Pakistan with a blistering fifty on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test in Karachi. The right-hander whipped eight fours and two sixes to score an 81-ball 68*. It is now his personal best in the format. He also added over 100 runs for the 10th wicket alongside Ajaz Patel, piloting New Zealand to 449/10. We decode his stats.

A fiery show by Henry dents Pakistan on Day 2

Henry meant business and opened his account with a boundary off Abrar Ahmed. He then slammed two successive fours off Hasan Ali before pulling him for a six over deep square leg. Henry struck a four off Agha Salman and then ran a single to record his third Test fifty. His partner Ajaz failed a slog-sweep to pull curtains to the Kiwi innings.

A partnership to remember!

Henry and Ajaz forged a 104-run stand, taking NZ from 345/9 to 449/10. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is the sixth-highest partnership by NZ for the 10th wicket. They rank behind Nathan Astle and Danny Morrison's 106*-run partnership against England in 1997. Meanwhile, it is the fifth-highest partnership for the 10th wicket against Pakistan in Tests, behind West Indies' Carl Hooper-Courtney Walsh's 106 in 1993.

A look at Henry's Test career

Henry made his debut against England at Lord's in 2015. He has since amassed 380 runs while striking at 72.10. He averages 22.35. He broke his previous best score of 66 against Australia. Henry, who bowls right-arm pace, has picked 53 scalps in the format. He owns a five-wicket haul besides two four-fors (BBI: 7/23 vs South Africa).

How has the second Test panned out?

Opting to bat, New Zealand piled up 309/6 on Day 1. Tom Latham struck his 24th Test fifty﻿, while Devon Conway clocked his fourth Test ton. Wicket-keeper Tom Blundell posted a gritty fifty to get NZ close to 350. Later, Henry and Ajaz frustrated the hosts before the partnership was put to an end post lunch. For Pakistan, spinner Abrar shone with 4/149.