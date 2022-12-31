Sports

Cricket #YearInReview: Five shocking upsets in 2022

Dec 31, 2022

Zimbabwe defeated Australia in an ODI in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The cricket calendar was busy in 2022 and fans of the game were largely occupied. Several magnificent matches were on display throughout the year. While Australia were a dominant force in Test cricket, their arch-rivals England clinched the ICC T20 World Cup title. Meanwhile, we also witnessed some shocking upsets this year which proved cricket is a great leveler. Let's revisit five such games.

Namibia beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs

It was the opener of the T20 WC and Sri Lanka were up against minnows Namibia. As the Lankan Lions had clinched the T20 Asia Cup just over a month ago, they were firm favorites. However, Nambia shocked them by defending 163 runs, recording a comprehensive 55-run win. All-rounders Jan Frylinck (44 off 2/26) and JJ Smit (31* off 1/16) starred for Namibia.

Scotland's triumph versus West Indies by 42 runs

Two-time T20 WC winners West Indies couldn't even clear the qualifying round in the 2022 edition. Their 42-run defeat against Scotland was the major reason behind the same. George Munsey's 66* helped the Scottish side post 160/5 while batting first. The Nicholas Pooran-led side, in reply, got bundled out for 118 as Mark Watt returned with 3/12 in his four overs.

South Africa's shocking defeat versus the Netherlands

Having defeated Bangladesh and India, South Africa were enjoying a good time in the T20 WC. They needed to defeat the Netherlands in their last league game to qualify for the knock-outs and their victory seemed certain. However, they 'choked' under pressure once again as the Dutch side recorded a 13-run win, successfully defending 158. Colin Ackermann (41*) and Brandon Glover (3/9) starred for them.

Ireland upset England in rain-curtailed affair

Though England clinched this year's T20 WC, their solitary defeat in the competition was a shocker. They lost to Ireland by five runs through the Duckworth-Lewis method. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie's 62 helped Ireland post 157 while batting first. In reply, the Brits lost wickets at regular intervals and were tottering at 105/5 in 14.3 overs when rain stopped the play. Ireland, hence, emerged winners.

Zimbabwe's shocking win versus Australia

Having clinched the first two games, Australia were seeking a clean sweep in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe. However, they suffered a shocking collapse while batting first as Ryan Burl (5/10) delivered an inspiring spell. The Aussies were folded for 141. Though Zimbabwe suffered hiccups in their run chase, they eventually won by three wickets. Skipper Regis Chakabva (37*) starred for them.