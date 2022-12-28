Sports

PAK vs NZ, Devon Conway clocks fifth Test fifty: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 28, 2022, 12:37 pm 2 min read

Conway ended up scoring a 176-ball 92 (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

New Zealand opener Devon Conway brought up his fifth Test half-century in the ongoing series opener versus Pakistan in Karachi. The left-handed batter played magnificently and ended up scoring a 176-ball 92 (14 fours). He missed out on his fourth Test ton. Meanwhile, Conway added 183 runs alongside his opening partner Tom Latham. Here we look at his stats in Tests.

Fastest NZ batter to complete 1,000 Test runs

Conway, during the course of his knock, became the fastest NZ batter to complete 1,000 Test runs. He accomplished the milestone in just 19 innings, going past John Reid, who took 21 innings. Conway, who now owns 1,010 Test runs at 53.16, has three tons in the format. Notably, the southpaw smashed a magnificent double-ton on his Test debut last year.

Record partnership with Tom Latham

Latham and Conway added 183 runs for the opening wicket before the latter got dismissed. This is the highest opening stand by a New Zealand pair in Tests on Pakistan soil. Overall, this was the joint-second-highest partnership by a Kiwi pair in Pakistan in Tests. Richard Hadlee and Warren Lees top the list, having added 186 runs for the seventh wicket in 1976.

Highest run-scorer for NZ in 2022

Conway has been on a roll this year, having scored 1,399 international runs across formats in 36 innings. No other Kiwi batter has scored more runs this year. Conway, who averages 43.71 in 2022, has eight fifties and a couple of tons under his belt. Meanwhile, in Tests this year, the southpaw owns 631 runs at 48.53 (50s: 3, 100s: 2).

How did the Pakistan innings pan out?

Pakistan posted 438 while batting first at the National Stadium, Karachi. Skipper Babar Azam led the team from the front and scored a magnificent 161. Agha Salman anchored Pakistan's innings after Azam departed. The former brought up his maiden Test ton. He finished with 103 off 155 balls. Skipper Tim Southee was the pick of the NZ bowlers, having taken three wickets for 69.