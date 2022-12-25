Sports

BAN vs IND: Mehidy Hasan Miraz scalps ninth Test fifer

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 25, 2022, 11:33 am 2 min read

Mehidy Hasan recorded his maiden Test five-for vs India (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked a magnificent five-wicket haul in the second and final Test vs India. The off-spinner bowled splendidly in the last innings of the contest as India were reduced to 74/7 in their chase of 145. It was his ninth five-for in Tests albeit it came in a losing cause. Here we look at his stats.

Mehidy bowled with venom in Dhaka

While India's triumph looked certain prior to the fourth innings, Hasan dented their plans. He dismissed the likes of Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli on Day 3 as India were 45/4 at stumps. Mehidy continued the good work on Day 4 morning and completed a magnificent five-for. The visitors, however, eventually sealed the contest by three wickets, clinching the series 2-0.

A look at his Test career

Mehidy, who made his Test debut in 2016, is Bangladesh's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He owns 146 wickets in 37 Tests at an average of 33.76. Besides nine five-for, the spinner also has a couple of match 10-wicket hauls in the format. The all-rounder has also made a significant contribution with the bat, scoring 1,142 Test runs at 18.42 (50s: 3, 100: 1).

Dominance vs Rishabh Pant

India's dashing wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was sensational in the series, scoring 148 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 90.8. However, he fell prey to Mehidy in all his three outings. Interestingly, Pant generally doesn't struggle against offies as he averages 54.76 against them in Tests, striking at 87.51. Meanwhile, Mehidy has dismissed southpaws 59 times in Tests.

How has the Dhaka Test proceeded?

Bangladesh posted 227 after opting to bat first in Dhaka. While Mominul Haque (84) dazzled, no other Bangladesh batter could touch the 30-run mark. In reply, Shreyas Iyer (87) and Rishabh Pant (93) powered India to 314. The hosts managed 231 in their second outing, setting a 145-run target. Though India suffered a batting collapse, Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin eventually guided them to victory.