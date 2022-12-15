Sports

R Ashwin slams his 13th Test half-century: Key stats

R Ashwin slams his 13th Test half-century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 15, 2022, 02:46 pm 2 min read

Ashwin slammed 58 off 113 balls (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin exhibited his terrific batting skills in the ongoing 1st Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. He struck his 13th Test half-century in the morning session on Day 2 after India lost Shreyas Iyer. The former also shared a 92-run stand with Kuldeep Yadav, taking India past 350. Here are the key stats.

Ashwin-Kuldeep stand propels India

India were tottering on 293/7 after losing Iyer in the morning session on Day 2. However, Ashwin and Kuldeep joined forces to repair the damage. The duo added 92 runs, taking India past 350. Ashwin slammed his 13th half-century in Test cricket. He scored 58 off 113 balls before falling to Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Meanwhile, Kuldeep managed a defiant 40 (114).

Ashwin races to 2,989 Test runs

Ashwin, India's most successful off-spinner in Tests, has raced to 2,989 runs after his knock against Bangladesh. He averages 27.17 in the format, having slammed five tons. The one against Bangladesh was his fifth half-century away from home. Notably, Ashwin has racked up 1,338 of his total Test runs in foreign conditions. He averages 28.96 at home.

Ashwin completes 1,700 Test runs at number eight

During his knock, Ashwin attained a momentous feat in Test cricket. He has become just the second Indian batter after Kapil Dev to register 1,700 runs at number eight in Test cricket. Former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori tops the overall tally (2,227).

How did India's innings pan out?

Bangladesh bowled out India on 404 in the first innings. Ebadot Hossain removed the dangerous Shreyas Iyer early on Day 2. However, Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep (40) steadied India's ship. Earlier, a century-plus stand by Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara had kept India afloat after they lost four quick wickets. The latter finished as India's top scorer in the innings (90).