AUS vs SA: Josh Hazlewood ruled out of 1st Test

Dec 12, 2022

Hazlewood continues to recover from his side strain (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood will miss the first Test against South Africa, starting December 17 at the Gabba, Brisbane. The 31-year-old is yet to recover from his side strain, which ruled him out of the second Test against West Indies. Hazlewood has already returned to Sydney for rehabilitation. Meanwhile, regular skipper Pat Cummins is set to return after recovering from his quad injury.

Why does this story matter?

Hazlewood's absence will hurt Australia in the South Africa series.

He is one of the three marquee Australian pacers besides Mitchell Starc and Cummins.

During the West Indies series, it was reported that Hazlewood has "general soreness".

However, further investigation revealed that he was suffering from a side strain.

The same has forced him to miss the start of the SA series.

Hazlewood suffered a similar injury during the Ashes

Hazlewood picked up a similar injury during the 2021/22 Ashes. He sustained a side strain during the series opener at the Gabba. As was the case in the West Indies series, pacer Scott Boland had replaced Hazlewood for the final Ashes Test.

Who will replace Hazlewood?

Both Hazlewood and Cummins sat out of the 2nd Test against West Indies. Steven Smith led Australia, while Boland and Michael Neser came in as like-for-like replacements. Both Boland and Neser are in the fray for the third seamer's spot with the return of Cummins. The duo was among wickets in the pink-ball Adelaide Test against West Indies.

What about Cummins?

Australia chief selector George Bailey informed that Cummins will play the first Test against South Africa. "Pat continues to improve, bowled with freedom on Saturday, and appears likely to play this match although Josh will need more time," said Bailey. "With that in mind, we have retained Michael Neser and Lance Morris in the squad for this match."

Australia's magnificent trio

Hazlewood, Cummins, and Starc have featured in 22 Tests together. They have taken a combined total of 210 wickets at an average of 32.91. Together, the trio has taken as many as nine five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

Australia to tour India after SA series

Australia's first Test against South Africa will be held at the Gabba, Brisbane, starting December 17. Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 4-8) will host the next two Tests. Australia will then travel to India for the Border-Gavaskar series. The iconic Test series will get underway on February 9 with four Tests in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad.