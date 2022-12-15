Sports

1st Test, Day 2: Indian bowlers reduce Bangladesh to 133/8

India are 271 runs ahead (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian bowlers mowed down Bangladesh's batting line-up (133/8) in the final session on Day 2 of the ongoing 1st Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav decimated their top order, while Kuldeep Yadav spun his web later on. Earlier, India were bowled out for 404, with R Ashwin and Kuldeep sharing a 50+ stand.

India bowled out for 404

Bangladesh bowled out India on 404 in the first innings. Ebadot Hossain removed the dangerous Shreyas Iyer early on Day 2. However, R Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep (40) steadied India's ship. Earlier, a century-plus stand by Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara had kept India afloat after they lost four quick wickets. The latter finished as India's top scorer in the innings (90).

Ashwin, Kuldeep share a 92-run stand

India were tottering on 293/7 after losing Iyer in the morning session on Day 2. However, Ashwin and Kuldeep joined forces to repair the damage. The duo added 92 runs, taking India past 350. Ashwin slammed his 13th half-century in Test cricket. He scored 58 off 113 balls before falling to Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Meanwhile, Kuldeep managed a defiant 40 (114).

Ashwin set to complete 3,000 Test runs

Ashwin, India's most successful off-spinner in Tests, has raced to 2,989 runs after his knock against Bangladesh. He averages 27.17 in the format, having slammed five tons. The one against Bangladesh was his fifth half-century away from home. Notably, Ashwin has racked up 1,338 of his total Test runs in foreign conditions. He averages 28.96 at home.

A notable feat for Ashwin

During his knock, Ashwin attained a momentous feat in Test cricket. He has become just the second Indian batter after Kapil Dev to register 1,700 runs at number eight in Test cricket. Former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori tops the overall tally (2,227).

How did Bangladesh bowlers fare?

Mehidy Hasan was the pick of Bangladesh's bowlers in the first innings. He took four wickets for 112 runs in 31.5 overs, including six maidens. He dismissed Axar Patel on the final ball on Day 1. Taijul Islam too scalped four wickets for 133 runs in 46 overs. Seamers Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain took a wicket apiece.

Indian bowlers derail Bangladesh

After slamming a gritty 40, left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep outfoxed the Bangladesh batters with his vicious deliveries. Kuldeep took the last four wickets of Bangladesh on Day 2, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, and Taijul Islam. Kuldeep registered figures of 4/32 in 10 overs, including three maidens. Seamer Siraj, who took three wickets, removed Najmul Hossain Shanto on the innings' first ball.