Sports

Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test: Visitors suffer in the run-chase

Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test: Visitors suffer in the run-chase

Written by V Shashank Dec 24, 2022, 05:19 pm 2 min read

Mehidy Hazan Miraz clipped three wickets in the final session (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A total of 14 wickets fell on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka. Resuming Day 3 from 7/0, Bangladesh steadied their ship as they compiled 231/10. Zakir Hasan and middle-order batter Litton Das shone with fifties each before setting a 145-run target for the visitors. India need 100 runs to win the second Test.

Maiden Test fifty for Zakir

Zakir, who slammed a hundred in the first Test, clocked a gutsy 51 off 135 deliveries in the second innings. He slammed five fours before Umesh Yadav got the better of him. He notched his maiden fifty in Test cricket. He also added 32 runs alongside Litton for the fifth wicket, after running out of partners on the other end.

Litton frustrates the attack on offer

Litton put up a hostile act as he racked up 73 off 98 deliveries, hitting seven fours. He clocked his 15th half-century in Test cricket. Besides a short yet pivotal stand with Zakir, Litton added 46 and 60-run partnerships with Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed, respectively, to frustrate the rival bowlers. He was out on a jaffa by Mohammed Siraj in the second session.

India suffer a major collapse

India underwent a major collapse in the last session, losing four wickets in 23 overs. KL Rahul was out on a tossed-up delivery outside off by Shakib Al Hasan. Mehidy Hasan Miraz got Cheteshwar Pujara stumped before he trumped Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. India managed 45 runs, with Axar Patel as the top-scorer (26*). He is joined by Jaydev Unadkat (3*).

Unwanted record for Kohli

Indian ace Kohli came up with scores of 24 and 1 in the Dhaka Test. As per Cricbuzz, Kohli's Test batting average in 2022 has fallen to 26.50. It's his third-lowest since his Test debut in 2011. Kohli averaged 19.33 in the format in 2020, while his average read 22.44 in 2011.

Credit goes to Bangladesh for showing character

Credit should go to the Bangladeshi side for showing a fight when the chips were down. They were 113/6 at one stage before some key stands thwarted India. And on a pitch where there is variable turn on offer, the spinners have troubled India.