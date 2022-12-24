Sports

BAN vs IND: Litton Das clocks his 15th Test fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 24, 2022, 03:04 pm 2 min read

Litton scored 73 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Litton Das mustered a magnificent counter-attacking fifty in the ongoing second Test between Bangladesh and India. The dashing batter bailed his side out of trouble with an aggressive knock. Though Litton scored rapidly, he was also calculative in his approach. The 28-year-old ended up scoring 73 off 98 balls, a knock laced with seven boundaries. Here we look at his stats.

A timely knock from Litton Das

Bangladesh were under the pump heading into their second innings as India had earned an 87-run first-innings lead. The visitors further tightened their grip by running through Bangladesh's batting order. With the scorecard reading 113/6, the hosts looked entirely down and out before Litton carried out the rescue operation. He recorded a brilliant half-century stand (60) with Taskin Ahmed for the eighth wicket.

A look at his Test career

Litton, who made his Test debut in 2015, owns 2,253 runs in 37 Tests at an average of 35.2. The tally includes 15 half-centuries and three tons. 141 reads his highest score in the format. Meanwhile, his record at home is even more formidable. On Bangladesh soil, he boasts 1,270 runs in 18 Tests 42.33 (50s: 10, 100s: 2).

Prolific run in 2022

Meanwhile, Litton would finish the year with 1,921 international runs in 42 games at 40.02. The tally includes three tons and 13 fifties. Only Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (2,423) owns more runs this year. No other Bangladesh batter has scored over 1,700 international runs in a calendar year. In 2022, Shakib Al Hasan, among Bangladesh players, follows Litton on the list with 922 runs.

How has the Dhaka Test proceeded?

Bangladesh posted 227 after opting to bat first in Dhaka. While Mominul Haque (84) dazzled, no other Bangladesh batter could touch the 30-run mark. In reply, Shreyas Iyer (87) and Rishabh Pant (93) powered India to 314. Bangladesh, having extended their lead over 135 runs, have given themselves a chance to cause an upset. Notably, India clinched the opening Test by 188 runs.