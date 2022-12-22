Sports

Bangladesh vs India: Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin record four-fers

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 22, 2022, 05:34 pm 2 min read

Ashwin recorded figures of 4/71 in 21.5 overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Bangladesh got bundled out for 227 after opting to bat first in the ongoing second Test against India. Indian bowlers made brilliant use of the challenging Dhaka track as the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals. Veterans Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were Bangladesh's main nemesis, scalping four wickets apiece. Here we look at their stats in Test matches.

Why does this story matter?

India won the opening Test by 188 runs and are eyeing a clean sweep in the series.

Player-of-the-match from the last game, Kuldeep Yadav was surprisingly dropped in favor of Jaydev Unadkat.

The latter justified his selection by taking two wickets.

However, the pick of the bowlers was Umesh and Ashwin, who dismissed four batters apiece.

Skipper KL Rahul rotated them brilliantly across phases.

Ashwin nearing the 450-wicket mark

Ashwin, who recorded figures of 4/71 in 21.5 overs, now owns 447 wickets in 88 Tests. The tally includes 30 five-wicket hauls and seven 10-fers. Among Indians, only Anil Kumble (619) owns more wickets in the format. Meanwhile, against Bangladesh, the 36-year-old now has 21 wickets in five Tests at 26.19. The tally also includes a five-wicket haul.

Umesh Yadav races to 164 Test wickets

Meanwhile, Umesh looked lethal on the Dhaka track and returned with 4/25. The star speedster now has 164 wickets in 54 Tests at 30.19. The tally includes three five-fors and a 10-wicket haul as well. The 35-year-old has enjoyed bowling on Asian tracks as he owns 115 wickets in the continent in 75 Test innings. He would like to enhance his numbers even further.

Historic comeback for Unadkat

Unadkat, who made a comeback to Test cricket after 12 years, delivered a fine spell. He drew the first blood for India, dismissing opener Zakir for 15 with a short-of-length ball. Unadkat later removed Mushfiqur Rahim. Unadkat's return was historic as he recorded the lengthiest gap by an Indian cricketer between two Tests. He missed 118 Tests between his maiden and second Test match.

How did Bangladesh's innings pan out?

Bangladesh openers started cautiously after skipper Shakib Al Hasan elected to bat. The likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto (24), Zakir Hasan (15), Shakib (16), Mushfiqur Rahim (26), and Litton Das (25) couldn't capitalize upon their starts. Mominul Haque, who firmly held his ground, departed for 84. Meanwhile, India ended the day at 19/0, trailing by 208 runs.