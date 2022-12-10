Sports

BAN vs IND, 3rd ODI: Bangladesh to field first

India will play for pride as they meet hosts Bangladesh in the third and final match of the ODI series. Having won the first two games, the Tigers have already clinched the series and they are now seeking a historic clean sweep. India would fight to avoid the same. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first. Here is the report.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host this affair. Chasing sides have won 15 of 23 ODIs played here. The track is known to provide substantial assistance to bowlers, with the average first innings score being 215. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (11:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Here's the head-to-head record

Team India still enjoys a 30-7 win-loss record against Bangladesh in the format (NR: 1). The Men in Blue had lost the away series in 2015 by a 2-1 margin. Bangladesh, hence, have registered just their second series win against India in ODIs.

Here are the key performers

Versus Bangladesh, Virat Kohli has smashed 694 runs at 63.09 (50s: 3, 100s; 3). Shreyas Iyer's last six ODI knocks read 82, 24, 49, 80, 28*, 113*, and 50. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has so far scored 138 runs in the series alongside scalping three wickets. Shakib Al Hasan is the only all-rounder with over 3,000 runs and 150 wickets in home ODIs.

Here are the teams

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Anamul Haque, Litton Das (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, and Taskin Ahmed. India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper and captain), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Umran Malik.