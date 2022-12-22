Sports

Jofra Archer returns to England's squad, included for SA ODIs

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 22, 2022, 04:54 pm 3 min read

Archer last played an ODI in September 2020 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England pacer Jofra Archer is set to play his first international in nearly two years. He has been included in England's squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting January 27. Archer last played for England in March 2021 during their tour of India. A string of elbow injuries and back issues stalled his career thereafter. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Multiple injuries kept Archer out of action since England's T20I series in India last year.

He missed the last two Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons as well.

The warm-up game, ahead of England's Test tour of Pakistan, marked his comeback to the 22 yards.

Mumbai Indians, who own the Cape Town team in the SA20, have also roped in Archer as a wildcard signing.

Timeline of Archer's injuries

Archer missed IPL 2021 as he suffered a freak injury while clearing a fish tank. While he played some games for Sussex in May and July 2021, he didn't look at full tilt. The pacer subsequently underwent surgery on his right elbow. In May 2022, the England cricket board stated that Archer has suffered a stress back fracture and will miss the entire summer.

A terrific addition to England's pace attack

Archer, who delivered for England in the famous Super Over at the ICC 2019 World Cup, is a terrific addition to the pace attack that already has Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, and Chris Woakes. Harry Brook, the Player of the Series in Pakistan, has earned an ODI call-up for the SA series. The squad also includes Ben Duckett, who shone in Pakistan.

Archer last played an ODI in September 2020

Archer has played 13 Test matches, having claimed 42 scalps at 31.04. He last played a Test against India in February 2021. In 17 ODIs, he has claimed 30 scalps at 24.00. He last featured in the format in September 2020 against Australia. In T20Is, the right-arm seamer has claimed 14 scalps at 26.50 with the best of 4/33.

Jofra Archer to play for MI Cape Town

Archer will play for MI's South African subsidiary in SA20 next year. The inaugural edition of the tournament will be held from January 10 to February 11. It will clash with the SA-England ODI series (January 27 to February 1). The tournament will have a break in that period. Notably, the ECB has given Archer the NOC to participate in the league.

England Men's squad for SA ODI series

England Men's squad for SA ODI series: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes.