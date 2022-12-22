Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: India bowl out Bangladesh for 227

India bowled out Bangladesh for 227 on Day 1 of the 2nd and final Test in Dhaka. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav and off-spinner R Ashwin shared eight wickets. Meanwhile, Jaydev Unadkat, who returned to Test cricket after 12 years, took two wickets, including his maiden scalp in the format. Mominul Haque finished as Bangladesh's top scorer (84). India finished with 19/0 at stumps.

The summary of Bangladesh's innings

Bangladesh openers started cautiously after skipper Shakib Al Hasan elected to bat. The likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto (24), Zakir Hasan (15), Shakib (16), Mushfiqur Rahim (26), and Litton Das (25) couldn't capitalize upon their starts. Mominul, who firmly held his ground, departed toward the innings' end. Umesh and Ashwin took four wickets each, while Unadkat finished with two.

The return of Unadkat

Indian pacer Unadkat returned to Test cricket after 12 years. The left-arm pacer, who played his maiden Test in 2010, was slotted in India's playing XI for the second Test. Unadkat's return was historic as he recorded the lengthiest gap by an Indian cricketer between two Tests. He missed as many as 118 Tests between his maiden and second match in the format.

Maiden Test wicket for Unadkat

Unadkat endured a tough outing on debut as he went wicketless in the Centurion Test. However, he made a mark straightaway in the ongoing Dhaka Test, drawing the first blood for India. The 31-year-old dismissed opener Zakir for 15 with a short-of-length ball. Notably, Unadkat was introduced as a first-change bowler, with Umesh and Mohammed Siraj handling the new ball. Unadkat later removed Mushfiqur.

Four wickets each for Umesh and Ashwin

Umesh completely jeopardized the Bangladesh batters in the first innings. He was the pick of India's bowlers, having taken 4/25 in 15 overs, including four maidens. The right-arm seamer has raced to 164 wickets in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Ashwin registered figures worth 4/71 in 21.5 overs. He is three short of completing 450 wickets in the format.

Bangladesh's lone warrior

Top-order batter Mominul Haque was the lone warrior for Bangladesh in the first innings. He continued his exploits despite losing partners at the other end. Mominul smashed 84 off 157 balls, a knock laced with 12 fours and 1 six. It was his 16th half-century in Test cricket. In the process, the 31-year-old completed 3,600 runs in the format.

Mominul bounces back!

Before this match, Mominul recorded single-figure scores in each of his last nine innings. His scores in this period read as 4, 0, 0, 9, 2, 5, 6, 2, and 0. Mominul's last double-digit score came in January 2022 (37 against New Zealand).