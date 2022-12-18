Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: Pakistan bowl out England for 354

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 18, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Abrar Ahmed took four wickets in the first innings (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan bowled out England for 354 on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. The visitors claimed a 50-run lead after Pakistan managed 304 in the first innings. Harry Brook starred with a superb century, while Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes slammed half-centuries. Meanwhile, spinners Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmed shared eight wickets for Pakistan.

How did Day 2 pan out?

England restarted from their overnight score of 7/1 on Day 2. Ben Duckett and Pope shared a 58-run stand before the former departed. Joe Root recorded a golden duck. England captain Ben Stokes was dismissed after getting run-out. Brook and Foakes helped England recover from 145/5. Contributions from Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson propelled England to 354. Pakistan finished on 21/0 at stumps.

Third century in consecutive Tests

England batter Brook smashed his third Test century in the ongoing third Test. He raced to his century off just 133 balls. The England middle-order batter racked up 111 off 150 deliveries (8 fours and 3 sixes).

A terrific knock by Brook

Brook arrived to bat at number five with the scorecard reading 58/3. He counter-attacked the bowlers, keeping the scoring rate healthy. The youngster had valuable partnerships with Pope and Stokes. Brook reached the three-figure mark despite losing the duo. He also shared a century stand with Ben Foakes, taking England past 200. Mohammad Wasim Jr dismissed Brook eventually.

Centuries in three consecutive away Tests

Brook is the eighth England batter to have scored centuries in three consecutive away Tests. Ken Barrington, Jack Hobbs, Wally Hammond, Chris Broad, Joe Root, Andrew Strauss, and Alastair Cook are the other England batters with this feat.

A massive feat for Brook

Brook has become the first England batter to have scored 450+ runs in a Test series in Pakistan. He now tops this list, having broken the record of former England batter David Gower, who 449 runs at 112.25 against Pakistan in 1984. Notably, Dennis Amiss is the only other England batsman with over 400 runs in this regard.

Abrar, Nauman decimate England batters

Pakistan spinners continue to haunt the England batters. Abrar Ahmed (4/150) and Nauman Ali (4/126) took four wickets each. As per Mohandas Menon, Abrar now holds the record for the most Test wickets for Pakistan after the first three innings since debut. He took his third-consecutive four-wicket haul in the format. Ahmed registered figures worth 7/114 and 4/120 in Multan.