PSL 2023, Babar Azam to lead Peshawar Zalmi: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 15, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

Babar Azam is the highest run-getter in PSL history (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Babar Azam has been named Peshawar Zalmi's captain for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The star batter replaces Wahab Riaz, who led the Peshawar-based side in the previous two seasons. Pakistan's all-format skipper, Babar endured a horrendous time as Karachi Kings' captain last season. He would be raring to make amendments in PSL 2023. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

PSL 2023 will be played between February 9 and March 19.

Peshawar Zalmi bagged Babar's services from the Kings in exchange for Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali.

The Zalmi seem determined to build a new core and Babar would lead the transition.

While Peshawar Zalmi clinched the 2017 edition, they qualified for the finals in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

How has Babar fared in PSL?

With 2,413 runs in 68 matches, Babar is the highest run-scorer in PSL history (23 fifties). He was named Karachi Kings' captain ahead of PSL 2022. The team could win only one of their 10 league matches under him. Notably, he was Peshawar Zalmi's only pick in the platinum category. The talismanic batter would be raring to justify the franchise's decision.

Peshawar Zalmi looking at the future

With 103 wickets in 77 games, Wahab Riaz is the highest wicket-taker in PSL history. But at 37, the speedster is in the twilight of his career, and owing to the same, Babar replaced him as skipper. Earlier this year, he was demoted from the platinum to the diamond category. The left-arm pacer, however, will continue to serve the team as a player.

What are the other names in Peshawar squad?

Each PSL side was allotted to assemble a maximum of eight players during the trade and retention window. The squad size can expand to 18 players in the players' draft event. Besides Babar and Wahab, Peshawar currently have the services of Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, and Tom-Kohler Cadmore. They would like to strengthen their squad in the draft event.