Joe Root becomes second player with this record in Tests

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 12, 2022, 01:26 pm 2 min read

Root has registered the triple of 10,000 runs, 50 wickets, and 150 catches (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England batter Joe Root could not get going with the bat in the 2nd Test against Pakistan. The former England captain registered scores of 8 and 21 in the two innings. However, he attained a historic feat in the second innings. Root is just the second player to have registered the triple of 10,000 runs, 50 wickets, and 150 catches in the format.

Why does this story matter?

Jacques Kallis, arguably the greatest all-rounder in Test cricket, slammed 13,289 runs and took 292 wickets in Test cricket.

He was a terrific fielder, having claimed 200 catches.

Root has become the only other player with over 10,000 runs, 50 wickets, and 150 catches in Tests.

Root, who completed 10,000 Test runs earlier this year, took his 50th scalp in the Multan Test.

Third player with this feat

Only three players have completed the double of 10,000+ runs and 50+ wickets in Test cricket - Kallis and Steve Waugh. Root entered the elite club after taking his 50th wicket in the format.

10,000 runs in Test cricket

Earlier this year, Root became the second Englishman to get past the 10,000-run mark in Tests after Alastair Cook (12,474). He is only the 14th batter to get to this mark in the format. Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Cook, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Mahela Jayawardene, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Sunil Gavaskar, and Younis Khan are the others.

Root had surpassed these legends

Root got to 10,000 Test runs in 218 innings. He is the fastest Englishman to 10,000 runs, bettering the record of Cook, who clocked 229 Test innings. Root also surpassed the likes of Border (235), Chanderpaul (239), and Waugh (244) in this regard.

Most runs in ICC WTC 2021-23 cycle

Root is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. He has racked up 1,915 runs from 21 matches at an average of 54.71 so far. He has hammered eight tons and six half-centuries. He has the most number of fours (207) in the current cycle. Jonny Bairstow is Root's closest rival in terms of runs (1,285).

Career stats of Root

Root is the 12th-highest run-scorer in Tests, having amassed a tally of 10,629 at an average of 49.66. He has 28 centuries and 55 fifties in the format. Root also owns the joint-second-most double-centuries by an England batter (5) with Cook. Over the years, the part-time off-spinner in Root has helped England produce crucial breakthroughs. Root, with 50 Test wickets, also has a fifer.