Sports

INDW vs AUSW, T20Is: Shafali, Richa available for entire series

INDW vs AUSW, T20Is: Shafali, Richa available for entire series

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 15, 2022, 06:08 pm 3 min read

Shafali Verma will lead India in the U-19 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women cricketers Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh will be available for the entire five-match T20I series against Australia, which is underway. It was announced that the duo will join India's Under-19 camp for the inaugural edition of the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup. However, there has now been a change in plan. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Shafali, 18, has been named India's skipper for the global event, which will get underway on January 14.

Richa, 19, will also participate in the tournament.

Earlier, it was notified that the duo would leave the Indian camp midway through the ongoing series.

However, as both players have shown form lately, the management has decided to retain them for the remaining two games.

Harmanpreet confirms Shafali and Richa's participation

Indian Women team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed Shafali and Richa's participation in the remainder of the series. She also informed that the duo will join the camp after the series gets concluded on December 20. "They will now play the whole series and then join the camp," Harmanpreet clarified on Wednesday. Notably, the U-19 camp begins in Bengaluru on December 18.

Australia leading the series 2-1

While Shafali has emerged as one of the most destructive openers going around, Richa has established herself as a fine finisher. Thus, the Indian team wants to avail their services for the crucial series. Moreover, Australia have a 2-1 lead, and a win in the fourth game would seal the deal for them. India, hence, are gearing up for a do-or-die contest.

How has the duo fared in the series?

Shafali has made her bat talk in the ongoing series, scoring 107 runs at 35.67 (50s: 1). Her strike rate reads 144.59. Meanwhile, Richa has made some fine contributions lower down the order. She owns 63 runs at 31.5. She has been striking at 180.

Richa not fussed about the mega event

Meanwhile, Richa is focusing on the ongoing series and not on the World Cup. "We are only thinking about this series for now. Once we join the U-19 camp, we will focus on those things. It won't be a problem to get used to that set-up because both Shafali and I have known them for a while," she said.

Nooshin to coach India U-19

Meanwhile, the Women's U-19 team will have Nooshin Al Khadeer as their head coach for the global event. A former India international, Nooshin has been working with the Indian U-19 team on a 'series to series' basis. Under her guidance, India clean-swept New Zealand U-19 5-0 in a T20I series earlier this month. She will also head the camp in Bengaluru.