Pakistan out of WTC final race after losing to England

Written by V Shashank Dec 12, 2022, 04:00 pm

Pakistan are virtually evicted from the WTC final race (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in the second of three-match Test series. England clinched their maiden Test win in Multan﻿. The Ben Stokes-led side has climbed to the fifth spot in the latest ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 44.44. Meanwhile, Pakistan (42.42) are nearly evicted from the WTC final race. Here's the updated ICC WTC table.

How did the second Test pan out?

England posted 281/10 after electing to bat. Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope scored fifties each, with the lower-middle order putting up a fight too. Debutant Abrar Ahmed (7/114) scripted history for Pakistan. The hosts managed 202, riding on Babar Azam and Shakeel's half-centuries. England folded for 275, setting a 355-run target. Pakistan looked set for the chase but fell short (328/10).

ICC WTC standings: England gain; Pakistan falter yet again

England have bettered their PCT from 41.67 to 44.44, thereby replacing Pakistan at the fifth spot in the WTC standings. Notably, England claimed their ninth win in the 2021-23 cycle (L8 D4). Pakistan (42.42) succumbed to their fifth defeat in this interval (W4 D2). Interestingly, Pakistan have suffered consecutive home Test series losses this year, having lost 0-1 to Australia.

Australia dominate the ICC WTC standings; SA follow

Australia boast a PCT of 75, having confirmed eight wins, one loss, and three draws (108 points). The Aussies clinched a 2-0 win over West Indies on Sunday. South Africa (60) follow suit with six wins and four losses. They need wins over Australia and later WI (two Tests) at home.

SL, India stay solid in WTC standings

Sri Lanka (53.33) are comfortably seated at the third spot with five wins, four losses, and a draw. SL will play New Zealand in a two-match away series in March 2023. India (52.08), who occupy the fourth spot (W6, L4, D2), will face Bangladesh (two Tests), starting December 14. India will host Australia in February-March 2023 (four Tests).

WI stoop to the seventh spot

West Indies saw a dip in their PCT from 45 to 40.91 post the 400-plus run thrashing in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide. The Windies have so far accumulated four wins, five losses, and two draws in the 2021-23 cycle.

What about New Zealand, Bangladesh?

New Zealand, the inaugural WTC champions, are eighth-placed after the whitewash to England. NZ (25.93) have so far mustered two wins, six losses, and a draw across four series. Bangladesh (13.33) are at the bottom after succumbing to a 0-2 away defeat to West Indies. The Tigers have tallied a win, eight draws, and a loss in this cycle.

England eye a historic finish

England seek a 3-0 win in Karachi to conclude their WTC 2021-23 cycle on a high. Surprisingly, Pakistan have now lost three successive home Tests for the first time since 1959. They will look to avoid a whitewash in the third Test. Pakistan, who are playing their fifth Test series, will host New Zealand for two Tests in December-January 2023.