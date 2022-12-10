Sports

India's Harmanpreet Kaur becomes fifth-highest run-scorer in WT20Is: Key stats

India's Harmanpreet Kaur becomes fifth-highest run-scorer in WT20Is: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 10, 2022, 08:00 am 2 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 2,715 runs at 27.42

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has breached the top five run-getters column in WT20Is. She attained the feat in the first of five-match T20Is against Australia Women on Friday. While the right-hander scored only 21 off 23 deliveries (4s: 2), the effort was enough to unlock the honor. She has also gone past 400 runs in WT20Is this year at 34.00. We decode her stats.

Why does this story matter?

It goes without saying that Harmanpreet is one of India's premium batters ever since her debut in limited-overs cricket.

To be among the top five run-scorers in WT20Is is another feather in her cap.

It just shows how consistent she has been across conditions in the shortest format.

With four T20Is remaining, Harmanpreet will look to scale new heights before the series ends.

Decoding Harmanpreet’s WT20I numbers

Harmanpreet debuted against England in Taunton back in 2009. The run machine has since amassed 2,715 runs across 138 matches, averaging 27.42. She has eight fifties and a hundred, with the best score of 103 (vs New Zealand). At home, Harmanpreet has stacked up 903 runs at 31.13. She has scored 936 and 876 runs at away and neutral venues, respectively

Fifth-most runs in WT20Is

As stated, Harmanpreet now holds 2,715 runs in her arsenal. Only Suzie Bates (3,683), Meg Lanning (3,211), Stafanie Taylor (3,121), and Sophie Devine (2,950) rank above the Indian stalwart. Deandra Dottin (2,697) trails her in this regard. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet has belted the Aussies for a mammoth 612 runs at 27.81 (50s: 3). She has scored the bulk of her runs against the Aussie Women.

Harmanpreet's numbers as INDW captain (WT20Is)

Harmanpreet is a notch above as a captain. She is the fourth-highest run-getter in WT20Is. She has smashed 1,785 runs in 83 matches, averaging a healthy 30.25. Only Charlotte Edwards (2,529), Lanning (2,425), and Bates (2,006) rank above her in this regard.

How did the match pan out?

INDW raced to 28/1 within three overs, thanks to a ferocious knock by opener Shafali Verma (21). The hosts lost steam in the middle overs, but Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma's hostile knocks got them the desired momentum. Deepti whacked four boundaries off Megan Schutt, guiding India to a competitive total (172/5). Regardless, AUSW won the first T20I, riding on two 70-plus run stands.