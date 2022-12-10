Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina beat Netherlands to reach semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina beat Netherlands to reach semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 10, 2022, 03:31 am 3 min read

Lionel Messi made his presence felt for Argentina (Photo credit: Twitter/@FifaWorldCup)

Argentina have reached the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after beating Netherlands 4-3 via a penalty shoot-out. Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a 2-0 lead over Netherlands before Wout Weghorst scored twice to force the game into extra-time. After things remaining unchanged in extra-time, the match went to a penalty shoot-out as Argentina kept their composure. Here's more.

World Cup: Messi equals Batistuta's scoring record for Argentina

Messi has raced to 10 FIFA World Cup goals, matching the tally of Gabriel Batistuta. He is now the joint-top scorer for Argentina in the competition's history. Messi has also equaled the likes of Gary Lineker and Thomas Muller in terms of World Cup goals. Meanwhile, Messi has also equaled Batistuta's tally of most major goals for Argentina at the World Cup (23).

Messi scripts these numbers in terms of assists

As per Opta, Messi has assisted five goals in the World Cup knockout stages - (since data was collected from 1966). This is now the most on record in the knockout stages of the finals, surpassing Pele's four. Messi provided his seventh assist for Argentina in the global tournament. He is one short of matching the record of Pele (8).

Messi races to 95 goals for Argentina

In the ongoing World Cup, Messi has now been involved in six goals (G4 A2). Only, Kylian Mbappe (7) is ahead of him. Messi has now scored 95 goals for Argentina in competitions, including 15 in 2022.

Weghorst smashes this record for the Dutch

As per Opta, Weghorst has become the first ever substitute to score two goals in a World Cup match for Netherlands. His equalizer was timed at 100:30 - the latest second half goal in a World Cup knockout stage game since Opta have exact goal times (from 1966). Weghorst now has seven goals for the Netherlands in all competitions.

How did the match pan out in normal time?

Argentina went 1-0 up with Messi providing a precise pass into the box for Molina to dispatch. It was a half that lacked sharpness and quality otherwise. In the second half, Denzel Dumfries committed a foul inside the box to concede a penalty which Messi converted. Weghorst's glancing header from a brilliant Steven Berghuis helped the Dutch before the former scored again to equalize.

Key details about the extra-time

The first half of extra-time was cagey in nature with both sides cautious. Argentina upped the pressure in the second half, extracting shots on target as the Dutch desperately defended well. Lautaro Martinez then forced a smart save before Enzo Fernandez struck the woodwork.

A look at the match stats

Netherlands had six attempts with two shots on target and they scored both. Argentina clocked 14 attempts, including five on target. Netherlands had 52% of the ball possession with an 83% pass accuracy. Virgil van Dijk and Berghuis missed successive spot kicks in the shoot-out as Argentina went 2-0 up. Netherlands converted the next three before Martinez scored the decisive penalty for Argentina.

Argentina script these records

Argentina have now won the most penalty shoot-outs in World Cup history (5/6). Argentina have reached the semis for the sixth time ever. They have gone on to win two honors, besides being a three-time runners-up.