Sports

FIFA World Cup, Portugal reach round of 16: Key stats

FIFA World Cup, Portugal reach round of 16: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 29, 2022, 02:33 am 1 min read

Bruno Fernandes scored a brace against Uruguay (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Bruno Fernandes starred as Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 in a Group H fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Fernando Santos' men dominated the possessions but failed to test Uruguay's goal for the entirety of the first half. Portugal broke the deadlock after half-time, with Fernandes' curling shot beating goalkeeper Sergio Rochet. Fernandes converted a stoppage-time penalty to steer Portugal to the last 16.

Unwanted record for Betancur

Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur received the earliest booking in a World Cup match at the 2022 edition (5 minutes, 43 seconds). It's the earliest an Uruguay player has been booked in a World Cup game since 1986, Jose Alberto Batista (vs Scotland, 54 seconds).

Interesting records for Portugal

This was the second FIFA World Cup meeting between Uruguay and Portugal. The last meeting witnessed the two-time winners eliminating Portugal in the second round of the 2018 edition. Five players aged 35-plus appeared in the concluded fixture - Pepe (39), Cristiano Ronaldo (37), Diego Godin (36), Luis Suarez (35), and Edinson Cavani (35). It's the most in a World Cup match.