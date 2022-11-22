World

FIFA World Cup: US journalist detained for wearing rainbow t-shirt

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 22, 2022, 04:12 pm 2 min read

The rainbow-themed armbands are already banned in the FIFA World Cup 2022

A US journalist covering the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has claimed that security officials detained him outside a stadium for wearing a rainbow t-shirt showing support to the LGBTQ+ community. Grant Wahl, a sports journalist, tweeted that he was not allowed to enter the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan for the US-Wales match on Monday due to his t-shirt.

Context Why does this story matter?

The FIFA World Cup has triggered controversy due to its stringent regulations, which include a ban on alcohol in stadiums and rainbow-themed OneLove armbands.

According to Qatari laws, homosexual relationships are illegal and can result in severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment of up to seven years.

The death sentence is the worst sanction for same-sex partnerships in the nation under Islamic Sharia law.

Details US journalist shares ordeal on Twitter

Wahl took to Twitter on Monday to share his ordeal, saying, "I'm OK, but that was an unnecessary ordeal." "You have to change your shirt. It's not allowed," he was told by security personnel. After the match, he tweeted that he was ordered to remove the t-shirt, and his phone was also confiscated. According to him, FIFA officials apologized and later allowed him entry.

Twitter Post You can read Wahl's detailed story here

Free to read: What happened when Qatar World Cup security detained me for 25 minutes for wearing a t-shirt supporting LGBTQ rights, forcibly took my phone and angrily demanded that I remove my t-shirt to enter the stadium. (I refused.) Story: https://t.co/JKpXXETDkH pic.twitter.com/HEjr0xzxU5 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

Information Beer sales banned at stadiums

As per officials, there will be no alcohol served at the FIFA World Cup venues in Qatar. All eight stadiums in Qatar, which are set to host the matches, will not have alcohol permitted for sale. Most importantly, this ban marks a change in stance as earlier, the organizers had stated that alcohol will be served "in select areas within stadiums."

Response Seven countries abandoned rainbow-themed 'OneLove' armbands

Meanwhile, seven European countries, including England, Wales, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Denmark, have chosen to abandon the "OneLove" armbands on Monday. The rainbow-themed armband was created to show support for LGBTQ+ rights ahead of the World Cup. However, FIFA has said captains would face punishment if they enter the field wearing these armbands. The armbands are part of a campaign to promote "inclusivity."