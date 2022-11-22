World

Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands; no tsunami warning issued

Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands; no tsunami warning issued

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 22, 2022, 10:56 am 2 min read

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning for possible 'hazardous waves' for the Solomon Islands

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, followed by a second quake of magnitude 6.0 just 30 minutes later. Eyewitnesses said the quakes led to violent shaking, but there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Following the first quake, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) issued a tsunami alert, but the warning was later withdrawn.

Details Warning of 'hazardous waves' by Pacific Tsunami Warning Center

Although there is no tsunami threat anticipated for the Solomon Islands, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning that hazardous waves are likely for islands in the region. Officials also said the earthquakes might result in waves of up to one meter (three feet) beyond tide levels for the Solomon Islands, while smaller waves are expected in Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

Impact Quake led to panic on the Solomon Islands

Following the first earthquake, the Solomon Islands and surrounding areas are in a state of panic. The power supply was interrupted in certain areas of the capital city of Honiara, and many residents fled to higher grounds. "This was a big one," a hotel employee in Honiara told AFP. "Some of the things in the hotel fell. Everyone seems OK, but panicky," they said.

Twitter Post Watch: Video of violent shaking during first earthquake

Information What did officials say about quake?

The epicenter of the first earthquake was recorded in the ocean around 56 kilometers southwest of Honiara, and at a depth of 13 kilometers, AP reported citing officials. Notably, the Solomon Islands are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc-like region around the rim of the Pacific Ocean that frequently witnesses earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Twitter Post Images of the damage at Honiara Airport

I was just sent these pictures of pretty significant damage to the roof of Honiara Airport following the Solomon Islands earthquake pic.twitter.com/JlIAkan7w5 — Nick Sas (@Sasbites) November 22, 2022