FIFA World Cup, Brazil reach round of 16: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 28, 2022, 11:31 pm 3 min read

Brazil scored a late goal to prevail in the contest (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Casemiro's 83rd-minute goal helped Brazil overcome Switzerland in a thrilling Group G encounter of the FIFA World Cup. After a goalless first half, Brazil had an effort ruled out by VAR. The Selecao opened their account and pressed for a second in the dying stages but the effort was enough to sail through. Switzerland looked dangerous on the break but hardly tested Alisson throughout.

Team records for Switzerland

Switzerland had just one attempt in the first half. It's their lowest tally in the opening 45 minutes of a World Cup fixture since their opening game in 2010 against Spain (also 1). Prior to this fixture, Switzerland had won two of their last four meetings with Brazil across competitions (D1 L1), after having failed to win any of their first five (D3 L2).

Brazil script these records

Brazil failed to have a shot in the opening 20 minutes for a second consecutive WC game. Before this, they had only failed to do so in two of their previous 29 games in the competition. This was just the third meeting between Brazil and Switzerland at the WC. Their previous two meetings ended in a draw (2-2 in 1950 and 1-1 in 2018).

Brazil keep their unbeaten streak intact

Brazil are now unbeaten in their last 17 group stage matches at the World Cup. Notably, no other side had ever gone 17 without a defeat in the group stages of the competition before (including final and second group rounds in earlier editions).

A look at key stats and standings

Brazil enjoyed more of the ball, boasting 54% possession. They took 13 shots with five on target. Switzerland had 46% possession and attempted six shots with none on target. Brazil (88%) were also more accurate with their passes than Switzerland (84%). Brazil (W2) are seated atop the heap. Switzerland (W1 L1) follow suit. Cameroon (D1 L1) and Serbia (D1 L1) trail them.

Records galore for Brazil

Nine of Brazil's last 10 World Cup goals have come in the second half. As per Opta, Brazil have become only the second team to not face a single shot on target in their first two World Cup games in a single edition after France in 1998 (two games) since 1966.

How did the match pan out?

After a timid first half, Brazil broke the deadlock through Vinicius Junior, only for the goal to be disallowed. Casemiro's first-time effort opened their account seven minutes from regulation time. Brazil weren't content and pushed for another but Man City defender Manuel Akanji was quick to negate their efforts. Switzerland lacked the bite in the attacking third to eventually surrender the bout.