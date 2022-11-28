Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal vs Adam Zampa: Can they excel in Tests?

Written by V Shashank Nov 28, 2022, 08:44 pm 3 min read

Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa have over six years of international experience

Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa are two of the finest exponents of leg spin in international cricket. They are the go-to men for India and Australia, respectively, in the white-ball formats. Add to that, the duo has had plenty of success in franchise cricket. Despite the numerous accolades, they seek their maiden Test cap. Are they suited to ace the format?

Why does this story matter?

Chahal and Zampa have been the backbones of their respective sides across formats.

Chahal, who is arguably the flagbearer for all the leg-spinners in international cricket, seeks his maiden Test call-up.

He is already 32, but the hope is still alive.

Zampa, 30, is vying for his Test cap.

He would hope to earn a call-up for the India tour, scheduled next year.

Who has better numbers in ODIs?

Zampa announced his arrival in the 50-over format in 2016. He has grabbed 127 wickets ever since, averaging a decent 28.66. His best figures read 5/35 (5w: 1). Chahal got his maiden cap in Zimbabwe (2016). He owns 118 wickets across 69 appearances (5w: 2). He averages a tad better than Zampa (26.96). Chahal (5.25) is also more economical than his Aussie counterpart (5.44).

A look at their T20I numbers

Zampa leads the bowling charts for Australia. He has picked 82 wickets across 72 matches since bursting onto the scenes six years back. He averages 21.71 and boasts an astonishing economy of 6.93. Chahal is ahead in the wicket column, with 87 scalps at 24.78. He bowls at an economy rate of 8.13. He is India's second-highest wicket-taker, behind T20 specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90).

Zampa has bossed the show in T20 World Cups

Zampa averages a mouth-dropping 13.30 at the coveted 20-over tournament. He has snapped up 23 wickets in 14 matches. The crafty bowler was also a part of the World Cup-winning squad in the 2021 edition. He is Australia's second-highest wicket-taker, behind Mitchell Starc (27). Astonishingly, Chahal is yet to feature in a T20 WC game for Team India.

Who has been more successful in IPL?

Chahal is an out-and-out winner in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With 166 scalps, Chahal is the joint-third-highest wicket-taker with Amit Mishra. The duo is behind Dwayne Bravo (183) and Lasith Malinga (170). He bagged 27 wickets in 2022, most by a spinner in a single edition of the tournament. Zampa last played in 2020. He has 21 wickets in 14 matches, averaging 17.61.

A look at their FC record

Zampa arrived in the First-Class arena in 2012/13. He has a modest record, with 105 scalps in 38 matches, averaging 48.26 (5w: 2). He last played an FC game in December 2019. As for Chahal, he debuted in FC cricket for Haryana in the Ranji Trophy 2009-10. He has affected 84 dismissals in 31 matches at 33.21. Chahal's last appearance came in December 2018.

Can Chahal, Zampa excel in the purest format?

India﻿ haven't played a leg-spinner since Amit Mishra in 2016. Chahal can be backed to prove his mettle. As for Australia, Mitchell Swepson has been their first option on the sub-continent tours. Zampa could be dangerous on the Indian wickets, especially rank-turners. Notably, he could make his first Sheffield Shield appearance since 2019 against Victoria this week.