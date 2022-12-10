Sports

Jaydev Unadkat earns Test recall, set to comeback after 2010

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 10, 2022, 12:49 pm 3 min read

Veteran left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been included in India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, reported Cricbuzz. The veteran fast bowler has replaced Mohammed Shami, who is yet to regain match fitness. Unadkat, who played his only Test in 2010, has been sensational in domestic cricket in the last few years. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The Test series between Bangladesh and India will get underway on December 14.

With Shami being one of the finest pacers going around, his injury has hampered India's plans.

Hence, Unadkat has big boots to fill and he would be determined to make a mark if given an opportunity.

Notably, he recently guided Saurashtra to the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2022-23 title.

Unadkat set to script history

If he gets to play either of the two Tests, Unadkat will break Parthiv Patel's record of the lengthiest gap between two Tests by an Indian cricketer. The latter made a comeback in November 2016, having played his previous Test in August 2008. Meanwhile, Unadkat played his only Test in December 2010 against South Africa, where he went wicketless.

How has he fared in international cricket?

Unadkat has represented India in all three formats. He played seven ODIs in 2013, scalping eight wickets at 26.12. His economy rate reads just over 4 (4.02). In T20Is, he has picked up 14 wickets in 10 games with his economy rate being 8.68. The 31-year-old hasn't played for India since March 2018. He would now be determined to enhance his international record.

Sensational run in Vijay Hazare Trophy

As per reports, Unadkat has been awarded for his recent form. He scalped 19 wickets in 10 games at 16.1 in VHT 2022-23. His economy rate was just 3.33. The tally also includes a five-wicket haul and a four-fer. His best figures of 5/23 were recorded against Himachal Pradesh. Unadkat's tally of 16 maidens was only second to Karnataka's Vasuki Koushik (17).

Sensational record in red-ball cricket

Meanwhile, Unadkat has been a force to reckon with in First-Class cricket. In his 96-match career, the fast bowler has scalped 353 wickets at 23.04. The tally includes 20 five-wicket hauls and as many as five 10-fers. His tally of 67 scalps in 2019-20 Ranji Trophy is only second to Bihar's Ashutosh Aman (68) in a season. He guided Saurashtra to glory that season.

Who are the other replacements?

Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been ruled out of the series as he is yet to recover from his freak injury. Uncapped all-rounder Saurabh Kumar has reportedly replaced him. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the opening Test due to a thumb injury. While Abhimanyu Easwaran has been added as his cover, KL Rahul would lead India in the first Test.

India's likely squad for 1st Test

India's likely squad for 1st Test: KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper & vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Saurabh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.