Sports

Ranji Trophy: Ishan Kishan's ton, Mumbai's victory headline Day 3

Ranji Trophy: Ishan Kishan's ton, Mumbai's victory headline Day 3

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 15, 2022, 06:38 pm 3 min read

Ishan Kishan scored 132 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2022-23 Ranji Trophy is underway and teams are battling it out in their respective openers. Day 3 of the tournament witnessed some fascinating action between the willow and the red cherry. Jharkhand's Ishan Kishan recorded a fine century and the same was the highlight of the day. Some matches also witnessed conclusions on Day 3. Here are the key highlights from the day.

Century for Ishan Kishan

Kishan, batting at number six, scored 132 off 195 deliveries vs Kerala. His knock was studded with nine boundaries and eight sixes. Kishan and Saurabh Tiwary recorded a double-century stand for the fifth wicket as Jharkhand posted 340 runs. Kishan's knock was indeed crucial as Kerala had posted 475 while batting first in Ranchi. They then reduced Jharkhand to 114/4.

Jay Gohil scores double-century

Saurashtra's Jay Gohil mustered a brilliant double-century against Assam. Batting at number three, he scored a 246-ball 227 as Saurashtra posted 492, earning a 206-run first-innings lead. His knock was studded with 32 boundaries and two sixes. It was Gohil's maiden First-Class ton. The batter is standing only in his fourth match in the format. Gohil's teammate Harvik Desai also scored a ton (108).

Madhya Pradesh thrash Jammu & Kashmir

Madhya Pradesh sealed the deal over Jammu & Kashmir. MP posted 308 while batting first and the same proved to be enough. Jammu & Kashmir could not accumulate as many runs in two innings combined as they lost by an innings and 17 runs. Avesh Khan scalped eight wickets in the game as J & K managed 98 and 193 in their two innings.

Victory for Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh also completed a resounding 132-run victory over Puducherry. It was a low-scoring affair as Chhattisgarh's 184 in their second innings was the highest innings total in the contest. Left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal recorded a seven-wicket haul in Puducherry's first innings. He followed the same with a six-wicket haul as Puducherry were folded for 37 in the fourth innings.

Innings victory for Bihar

Meanwhile, Bihar also recorded a thumping victory over Arunachal Pradesh in the Plate-group match. Responding to AP's first-innings total of 212, Bihar piled up 517 thanks to centuries from Adhiraj Johri (118) and Sachin Kumar (156). Arunachal Pradesh could only manage 84 in their second outing, losing the contest by an innings and 221 runs. Malay Raj scalped a five-wicket haul.

Centuries from Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan

Tamil Nadu openers N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan have carried on from where they left in this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy. While Sudharsan scored a brilliant 179, Jagadeesan contributed with a 97-ball 116 vs Hyderabad. As a result, TN declared at 510/4 while replying to Hyderabad's first-innings total of 395. TN pacer Sandeep Warrier earlier took a five-for in the contest.

Mumbai record compressive win

Mumbai recorded a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Andhra. Mumbai slammed 331 in their first innings, replying to Andhra's 131. Armaan Jaffer (116) starred with a ton. Tanush Kotian's four-fer restricted Andhra to 238 in their first outing. Chasing 39, Mumbai comfortably crossed the line.