Jos Buttler named ICC Men's Player of the Month (November)

Written by V Shashank Dec 12, 2022, 04:54 pm 2 min read

Jos Buttler won his maiden ICC Men's Player of the Month award (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler has won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for November 2022. The swashbuckling batter took his rivals by storm, thereby helping the Three Lions win the ICC T20 World Cup Down Under. Meanwhile, veteran Pakistan batter Sidra Ameen won the award in the women's category, pipping Ireland's Gaby Lewis and Thailand's Natthakan Chantham. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been awarding the trophy since 2021.

The voting panel for the honor features renowned journalists and former cricketers.

Public voting also has a 10% of stake in the outcome.

The Player of the Month trophy is handed to the male and female cricketers who did exceedingly well in international cricket across formats in a particular month.

Buttler wins his maiden POTM award

Buttler was on fire in the month of November, clobbering 207 runs in four innings, including a 49-ball 80* (4s: 9, 6s: 3) in the semi-final against India. He piloted England to a 10-wicket win alongside opener Alex Hales. Buttler also smashed a fifty in the group stage against New Zealand. The wicket-keeper batter amassed 225 runs in the tournament Down Under, averaging 45.00.

Buttler beats Adil Rashid, Shaheen Afridi

Buttler beat fellow countryman Adil Rashid and Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi for the honor. Rashid snapped up 1/16 in the must-win group-stage game against Sri Lanka. The leg-spinner claimed 1/20 in the semi-final against India, followed by 2/22 in the final. Shaheen, who returned from a knee injury, concluded as Pakistan's highest-wicket taker in the tournament. The left-arm quick pocketed 11 wickets at 14.09.

Sidra Ameen stands tall!

Ameen bashed 277 runs across three WODIs against Ireland. The opening batter slammed 176* in the first match, followed by 91* in the second outing. She bagged the Player of the Series award as well. She beat ace Thailand batter Chantham and Ireland all-rounder Lewis. Notably, Ameen is the second successive POTM winner from Pakistan, after bowling all-rounder Nida Dar in October.