Harry Brook slams his third century in consecutive Tests: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 18, 2022, 03:13 pm 2 min read

Brook raced to his third Test century off just 133 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England batter Harry Brook smashed his third Test century in the ongoing third Test against Pakistan. The dasher, playing only his fourth Test, accomplished the feat in England's first innings. Brook raced to his century off just 133 balls. He now has the most runs by an England batter in a Test series in Pakistan. Here are the key stats.

Ever since Brendon McCullum took over as England's Test head coach, the team has been displaying an aggressive brand of cricket.

Brook has been an ambassador of the same as his batting has been all about fearlessness.

Once again, his strike rate made headlines, this time in Karachi.

Brook's hundred in Multan was calculative, while his maiden Test ton was recorded in the opener.

Another rescuing knock by Brook

Brook arrived to bat at number five in England's second innings with the scorecard reading 58/3. He counter-attacked the bowlers, keeping the scoring rate healthy. The youngster had valuable partnerships with Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes. Brook reached the three-figure mark despite losing the duo. He also shared a century stand with Ben Foakes, taking England past 200.

A massive feat for Brook

Brook has become the first England batter to have scored 450+ runs in a Test series in Pakistan. He now tops this list, having broken the record of former England batter David Gower, who 449 runs at 112.25 against Pakistan in 1984. Notably, Dennis Amiss is the only other England batsman with over 400 runs in this regard.

Centuries in three consecutive away Tests

Brook is the eighth England batter to have scored centuries in three consecutive away Tests. Ken Barrington, Jack Hobbs, Wally Hammond, Chris Broad, Joe Root, Andrew Strauss, and Alistair Cook are the other England batters with this feat.