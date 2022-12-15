Sports
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Ishan Kishan scores century against Kerala
Days after scoring a historic ODI double ton, Ishan Kishan recorded his sixth century in First-Class cricket. The left-handed batter accomplished the milestone in Jharkhand's opener against Kerala in Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Kishan batted in his trademark aggressive style and gave a tough time to Kerala bowlers. His brilliance took Jharkhand past the 300-run mark. Here are further details.
Why does this story matter?
- Kishan, during the third ODI against Bangladesh, played a majestic 210-run knock.
- He, hence, is one of the players to watch out for in this season's Ranji Trophy.
- The 24-year-old dazzled in his very first assignment with a fine hundred.
- Notably, Kerala posted 475 while batting first in JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.
- Hence, Kishan's ton was crucial for Ranchi.
Kishan paced his knock to perfection
Kishan arrived at number six, with the scorecard reading 114/4. While Jharkhand looked in all sorts of trouble, Kishan joined forces with Saurabh Tiwary and the duo steadied the ship. They recorded a double-century stand for the fifth wicket as Jharkhand went past the 300-run mark. Kishan had the lion's share in the partnership as Kerala bowlers struggled to contain him.
How has he fared in First-Class cricket?
Kishan, who led India in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, made his First-Class debut way back in December 2014. He has so far scored over 2,900 runs in the format in 47 games, with his average being 39-plus. Besides six tons, Kishan also has 16 half-centuries under his belt. Consistent performances in red-ball cricket can earn him a place in India's Test team.
Jay Gohil scores double century
Meanwhile, Saurashtra's Jay Gohil brought up a fine double-century against Assam. Batting at number three, he scored 227 runs off 246 deliveries as Saurashtra posted 492, earning a 206-run first-innings lead. His knock was studded with 32 boundaries and two sixes. It was Gohil's maiden First-Class ton. The young batter playing only his fourth match in the format.