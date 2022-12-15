Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Ishan Kishan scores century against Kerala

Days after scoring a historic ODI double ton, Ishan Kishan recorded his sixth century in First-Class cricket. The left-handed batter accomplished the milestone in Jharkhand's opener against Kerala in Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Kishan batted in his trademark aggressive style and gave a tough time to Kerala bowlers. His brilliance took Jharkhand past the 300-run mark. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Kishan, during the third ODI against Bangladesh, played a majestic 210-run knock.

He, hence, is one of the players to watch out for in this season's Ranji Trophy.

The 24-year-old dazzled in his very first assignment with a fine hundred.

Notably, Kerala posted 475 while batting first in JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Hence, Kishan's ton was crucial for Ranchi.

Kishan paced his knock to perfection

Kishan arrived at number six, with the scorecard reading 114/4. While Jharkhand looked in all sorts of trouble, Kishan joined forces with Saurabh Tiwary and the duo steadied the ship. They recorded a double-century stand for the fifth wicket as Jharkhand went past the 300-run mark. Kishan had the lion's share in the partnership as Kerala bowlers struggled to contain him.

How has he fared in First-Class cricket?

Kishan, who led India in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, made his First-Class debut way back in December 2014. He has so far scored over 2,900 runs in the format in 47 games, with his average being 39-plus. Besides six tons, Kishan also has 16 half-centuries under his belt. Consistent performances in red-ball cricket can earn him a place in India's Test team.

Jay Gohil scores double century

Meanwhile, Saurashtra's Jay Gohil brought up a fine double-century against Assam. Batting at number three, he scored 227 runs off 246 deliveries as Saurashtra posted 492, earning a 206-run first-innings lead. His knock was studded with 32 boundaries and two sixes. It was Gohil's maiden First-Class ton. The young batter playing only his fourth match in the format.