Australia, India consolidate their position for ICC WTC 2021-23 final

Written by V Shashank Dec 18, 2022, 02:23 pm 3 min read

Australia have extended their lead atop WTC standings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia torched South Africa with a six-wicket win on Day 2 of the first Test at the Gabba. Australia have now extended their lead atop the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings with a Points Percentage of 76.92. Earlier, India thrashed Bangladesh by 188 runs in Chattogram, replacing SA at the second spot in the WTC table. Here are the updated WTC standings.

Australia crush South Africa at the Gabba

Australia bundled out SA on 152 after bowling first. Nathan Lyon (3/14) and Mitchell Starc (3/41) were the architects of the same. Kyle Verreynne (64) kept the score ticking for the visitors. In response, Australia hammered 218, riding on Travis Head's 92. Pat Cummins shone with a five-fer to fold SA (99). Later, the Aussie batters guided them to win despite initial blows (35/4).

WTC standings: Australia, India seated in the top two

Australia stamped their ninth win in WTC 2021-23 to tally 120 points (L1 D3). They have improved their PCT from 75 to 76.92. India's PCT now reads 55.77, post the humongous triumph in Chattogram. It was their seventh win in the ongoing WTC cycle (L4 D2). India need four more wins in the remaining five matches to qualify for the final.

SA lose valuable points; Bangladesh languish at the bottom

SA (54.55) have dropped to the third spot. They recorded their fifth defeat in the concurrent cycle (W6). With valuable WTC points on offer, SA will be desperate for a win in the Boxing Day Test. Post the Australia tour, SA will host West Indies for two Tests. Bangladesh's situation has worsened. Their PCT reads 12.12 (W1 L9 D1). They lie at the bottom.

Can SL qualify for WTC final?

With SA dropping to the third spot, Sri Lanka (53.33) are now fourth-placed in the WTC standings. The Lankans have managed five wins, four losses, and a draw across five series. Their last assignment comprises a two-match away series against New Zealand next year. SL can reach a maximum PCT of 61.9. This will help India to sail through to the final.

ICC WTC standings: England jump to fifth spot, Pakistan falter

England bettered their PCT from 41.67 to 44.44 post the Multan Test, thereby replacing Pakistan at the fifth spot in the WTC standings. Notably, England claimed their ninth win in the 2021-23 cycle (L8 D4). Pakistan (42.42) succumbed to their fifth defeat in this interval (W4 D2). The third and final match of the series between the two teams in underway in Karachi.

What about West Indies and New Zealand?

West Indies saw a dip in their PCT from 45 to 40.91 post the thrashing in the second Test against Australia. WI have so far accumulated four wins, five losses, and two draws in the 2021-23 cycle. New Zealand, the inaugural WTC champions, are eighth-placed after the whitewash to England. NZ (25.93) have claimed two wins, six losses, and a draw across four series.